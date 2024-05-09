Hogs women’s golf wins NCAA Regional, advances to Championships

The Arkansas women’s golf team liked what happened in Vegas.

It had nothing, of course, to do with gambling – the NCAA wouldn’t care for that – but the Razorbacks took the NCAA Regional in Sin City by four strokes, advancing to the NCAA Championships later this month.

Arkansas never trailed, even, in Vegas, ultimately beating second-place Purdue by four strokes. The Hogs’ best golfer was senior Kajal Mistry, who won the event with a 6-under, tyin with Zoe Campos from UCLA. Junior Kendall Todd and freshman Maria Jose Marin also finished in the top eight for the Razorbacks.

Mistry is the second Arkansas golfer to capture a Regional title. Maria Fassi did it in 2018 in Texas.

The victory marks the second time in history Arkansas has captured an NCAA Regional, last doing so in 2018. It’s also the 12th time Arkansas has advanced to the NCAA Championships overall.

Eight SEC schools made the 32-team Championships field. The tournament is scheduled for May 17-22 in California.

