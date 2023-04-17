Hogs get visit from No. 2 recruit in the whole country

Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is just a short drive from Fayetteville, Arkansas. That certainly can’t hurt when it comes to the Razorbacks’ recruiting in the greater Kansas City area.

Over the weekend, Sam Pittman and the Hogs hosted a player from that southeast suburb of KC. He just so happens to be the No. 2 recruit in the country, as well.

Williams Nwaneri is a 6-foot-6, 260-pound defensive end took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Friday. Nwaneri is a five-star recruit and while the Hogs may be a long shot to get his services in 2024, the visit itself shows things are on the rise in Fayetteville.

Per 247Sports, Nwaneri is projected to go to Oklahoma. Nothing official has come out in any way, shape or form, however. Georgia, Missouri, Oregon and Tennessee are also listed as “warm” on the site, suggesting they’re the most likely of landing places.

Arkansas landed a defensive end in the class already. Four-star Kavion Henderson from Leeds, Alabama, is the top-ranked player in the five-person class in the early going.

Nwaneri’s trip on Friday was his third to Fayetteville. He initially visited last spring then was in town again for the Hogs’ game against Alabama in the fall.

More Arkansas football!

