Hogs-turned-Tigers excelling at LSU after leaving Arkansas

First-year LSU coach Brian Kelly may be new to the Tigers and the SEC, but the former Notre Dame head man knows talent when he sees it.

Kelly was up at SEC Media Days on Monday and had praise for a pair of former Arkansas players in particular. Greg Brooks Jr. and Joe Foucha started at safety and nickel for the Hogs last year before transferring to LSU. They’re both Louisiana natives.

“They have been outstanding additions to our program,” Kelly said. “I know many don’t like to see (transfers) happen within the league. I’m not crazy about it either.”

It’s the sort of transfer that used to be taboo. Now, in the age of the portal, it’s much more common. Arkansas started two defensive lineman from Missouri last year in Markell Utsey and Tre Williams.

The Razorbacks and Tigers meet in 2022 on November 12 in Fayetteville.