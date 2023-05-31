Hogs on the track collect SEC honors for Men’s and Women’s teams

Arkansas track and field program continues to grow its prestige. Both the men’s and women’s teams received multiple SEC outdoor honors to add to the trophy case.

On Wednesday, the conference office revealed the men’s team garnered five SEC Outdoor awards, which the league coaches voted on. Chris Bucknam was named Coach of the Year, and Jaydon Hibbert received two awards for Field Athlete of the Year and Freshman Field Athlete of the Year.

Ben Shearer was recognized as co-Freshman Runner of the Year.

Over his 15-year tenure with the Razorbacks, Bucknam has been named SEC Coach of the Year an impressive 30 times. His latest accolade came during the outdoor season, bringing his total to eight, in addition to 10 in cross country and 12 during the indoor season.

Britton Wilson has been awarded SEC Runner of the Year on the women’s side, and Lance Harter, the Razorback head coach, has been named SEC Coach of the Year.

This marks Harter’s 46th overall SEC Coach of the Year honor and 10th accolade during the outdoors season in his final season as head coach with Arkansas. He has also received the honor 22 times in the cross country and 14 times during the indoor season.

Wilson is the second Arkansas athlete with two SEC Outdoor Runner of the Year honors. Dominique Scott claimed the honor in 2015 and shared the accolade in 2016.

