Hogs stave off Kansas State rally to head to Hall of Fame Classic title game

For the first time this season, Arkansas didn’t need a run to put away its opponent.

The 12th-ranked Razorbacks led Kansas State from wire to wire, picking up their fourth straight win to start the year Monday night in Kansas City, 72-64 Arkansas next gets Cincinnati after the Bearcats blasted No. 14 Illinois in the night’s opener, 71-51.

Despite never trailing, Arkansas didn’t exactly end on the highest of notes. The Hogs led by as many as 18 points against the Wildcats (2-1), but Kansas State forced Arkansas to play in the halfcourt out of their preferred fast-break to chip away and pull within six points with 54.8 seconds left on Nijel Pack’s 3-pointer.

Arkansas’ big first-half lead proved to be too much, though. Chris Lykes made a pair of free throws after Pack’s trey and then the Kansas State guard dribbled it off his foot on the next possession.

Neither team was good offensively. Kansas State missed its first 13 3-pointer and shot just 3 of 22 from deep on the night. The Razorbacks were little better. The team shot 36% from the field and were also just 3 of 22 from 3-point range.

Five Razorbacks players scored in double figures, led by Connor Vanover’s and Chris Lykes’ 14 points apiece. Au’Diese Toney had the best game for Arkansas, scoring 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Pack and Selton Miguel lead the Wildcats with 14 points apiece, as well.

Arkansas’ tip Tuesday against Cincinnati is at 8:30 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN2.