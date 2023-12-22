Hogs’ social media fans want a bit more, but will settle for the victory

After trailing by seven points at halftime, Arkansas got a spark from new point-guard Keyon Menifield in a furious second-half comeback, in route to an 83-73 victory at Bud Walton Arena.

Fans expressed their desire to see more improvement from the team, but were also gracious for the win. The Razorbacks have already lost to one mid-major school at home this season – a 78-72 defeat at the hands of UNC-Greensboro on Nov. 17.

Arkansas offered many highlights in the game, from dunks to three-point bombs, but it was the outstanding play of Menifield and junior Tramon Mark that paved the way to triumph.

Menifield controlled the tempo of the game, on both ends of the court, and finished with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists. Mark, the team’s leading scorer this season, tallied a double-double, with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Here is some of the chatter on X, following the win:

Coming off the bench

Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle aren't the typical subs, and the dynamic duo made it abundantly clear as they led Arkansas' bench eruption in Thursday's win over Abilene Christian. #arkansas #razorbacks #wps (FREE)https://t.co/E8knsjlhgD pic.twitter.com/EAeVaE0fcD — Arkansas on 247Sports (@ArkansasOn247) December 22, 2023

Scoring leader

Tramon Mark led Arkansas in scoring Thursday for the fifth time this season and he also logged his first career double-double in the Razorbacks' win over Abilene Christian. https://t.co/A3wPBOIzhJ #WPS — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) December 22, 2023

Slamming a victory

Keyon ignition

Arkansas needed some pep in its step after a dreadful first half. Insert Keyon Menifield, who ignited the Hoop Hogs in a second-half rally past Abilene Christian. #arkansas #razorbacks #wps (FREE)https://t.co/55c4UxwPLv pic.twitter.com/uZgSdk6oW6 — Arkansas on 247Sports (@ArkansasOn247) December 22, 2023

Coach Z report

Hogs score 55 in 2H & overcome 7 pt half deficit to beat pesky ACU 83-73 in front of about 12,000.

Comeback group was Tramon, KB, Keyon, Devo & Chandler/Jalen

Good shooting 53% /47% 3s /79%FT @FSBank Postgame Report @OnlyInArk #WPS #Razorbacks

Nice to win before Christmas 🐗 pic.twitter.com/x8jspGABe5 — Matt Zimmerman (@CoachZ_ARKANSAS) December 22, 2023

Tale of two halves

It was a tale of two halves at Bud Walton Arena as Arkansas flipped the switch after the break and notched an 83-73 victory over Abilene Christian on Thursday… by @CurtWilkerson_ #arkansas #razorbacks #wps (FREE): https://t.co/pxoUOlYBSQ pic.twitter.com/hhwKDed35Y — Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) December 22, 2023

Muss says ...

Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas beat Abilene Christian https://t.co/ZoJY4kYuMS pic.twitter.com/9r7zVjvUp2 — Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) December 22, 2023

Wake-up call

Sleepy Hogs wake up, dismantle Abilene Christian in penultimate noncon game https://t.co/Z4rUxJR5zU pic.twitter.com/EZn2GhwME1 — Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) December 22, 2023

True PG

Biggest Takeaway/Bright Spot:

We’ve found ourselves a true PG option in Kenyon Menifield Jr. & I believe he can help this team find the chemistry & consistency they’ve been sorely lacking at times this season!#Arkansas #Razorbacks #Basketball — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) December 22, 2023

Stat sheet

Final: Arkansas 83, Abilene Christian 73 The Razorbacks move to 8-4. UNC-Wilmington is up next on Dec. 30 in BWA. pic.twitter.com/WZn1UDooIc — Scottie Bordelon (@NWAScottie) December 22, 2023

Happt Hogidays!

HOGS WIN HAPPY HOGIDAYS pic.twitter.com/1dkwwpTYkL — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 22, 2023

Survey Says ...

Battle tested

KB corner pocket pic.twitter.com/1Sv5XlYDev — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 22, 2023

Talented inconsistency

Potential upset in the making. Still 17:06 left in the 2nd half and Abilene Christian is leading Arkansas by 4. I can’t seem to figure out the Razorbacks who are 7-4. Tons of talent. Lack of consistency? I always prematurely announce upsets!@CoachJimmyDykes @franfraschilla — Adam Kaplan (@DJMongoose1981) December 22, 2023

Halftime deficit

Back shortly pic.twitter.com/RfCRzueAkM — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 22, 2023

Block party

BLOCK PARTY pic.twitter.com/bvMet58CCz — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 22, 2023

Wrong starting lineup

STILL HAVE FAILED TO START THE RIGHT GUYS. DAVIS AND DAVENPORT HAVE NO BUSINESS STARTING. RUN THE DAMN OFFENSE WITH BATTLE, ELLIS, MARK AND BRAZILLE. DONT EVEN CARE WHO THE 4TH GUY IS. It truly is this simple. It truly is. I love Muss, but this is obvious and easy man. Just once — Kyle Freeman (@kylefreeman13) December 22, 2023

Confidence

Razorback men's basketball won tonight and I definitely was confident the entire time and didn't eat half a bag of chips — Cupcakes (@cupcakesarenice) December 22, 2023

Fun times

This is the fun of Razorback basketball. Just keep figuring it out one game at a time — razorball00 (@razorball001) December 22, 2023

Stat package

STATISTICAL DATA POINTS Mark: 25 pts, 11 rebs, 2-2 from three

Battle: 18 pts, 4 rebs, 3-4 from three

Menifield Jr: 11 pts, 6 rebs, +/- 21

Lawson: 9 pts, 10 rebs, 2 blks pic.twitter.com/uf2iUhi5Ix — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 22, 2023

