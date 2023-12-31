Hogs put away pesky UNC-Wilmington behind Keyon Menifield Jr.’s 32 points

It was an offensive showcase in Bud Walton Arena on Saturday evening as Arkansas basketball was able to put away a very pesky UNC-Wilmington team, 106-90. With the win, the Hogs enter SEC play with a 9-4 record on the year.

Both teams showed minimal rust from their extended breaks in the first half as Arkansas shot 15-30 (50%) from the field and UNCW shot 18-33 (54.5%). The first half featured eight ties, eight lead changes and the Hogs appeared to have their hands full.

That was until they went on a late run to gain some much-needed breathing room at halftime, with a 48-42 lead.

The offensive onslaught from both teams continued into the second half, but Eric Musselman’s squad was able to fend off any run that UNCW tried to put together. The Hogs led by as much as 19 late into the second half while also never letting the Seahawks get closer than four (59-55).

UNCW kept it around 10 for final stages of the second half and the Razorbacks capped off the win with a slam dunk from Jalen Graham, giving them the final tally of 106-90.

Keyon Menifield Jr. was easily the star of the night, scoring 32 points on 8-14 shooting from the field, 3-7 shooting from 3-point land and 13-17 from the charity stripe. He added five assists, four rebounds and only three turnovers.

The Hogs had four other players in double-figures – Tramon Mark (18), Jalen Graham (16), Devo Davis (14), and Trevon Brazile (12). Brazile led the team with eight boards while Graham and Davis each had six apiece.

Arkansas is back in action next Saturday when they begin SEC play in Bud Walton Arena against the Auburn Tigers. Tip-off is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. and will be on ESPN2.

