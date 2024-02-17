Advertisement

Hogs’ pregame basketball chatter much the same on social media

C. Steve Andrews
·4 min read

As the Arkansas basketball team strives to keep from going below .500 for the first time in Head Coach Eric Musselman’s five-year tenure with the Razorbacks, the challenge will take place at Mississippi State’s Humphrey Coliseum today at 1 p.m.

Arkansas (12-12, 3-8 SEC) has frustrated fans, especially since conference play began in January. The Razorbacks began the season as the No. 14 team in the AP Top 25 and have continued to struggle for footing. The Bulldogs (16-8, 5-6) come in riding a two-game win streak.

Razorback fans were already reeling from a disappointing football season and had put their faith in the basketball team, only to suffer more turmoil. They are now turning their hopes to baseball.

The Hogs are coming off of a 92-63 home loss to No. 8 Tennessee on Wednesday night. That was their third-worse loss in the 31-year history of Bud Walton Arena. The worst loss came earlier this season with a 32-point beat down to Auburn.

Fans have not held back their feelings for the stumbling hoopsters, using social media to take jabs at Musselman and his troops. Here is some of what has been posted leading up to the showdown with the Bulldogs:

Road test

Game Day

Crazy drama

First time in seven years

At least Ricky's getting it done

Remembering Altman

Early tip

Simulated outcome

Scheduling flaw?

State rivalry?

Just how bad

Good question

Have you seen these Hogs?

UALR is now the state's team

Crash and burn

No scheduling favors

Worst yet

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire