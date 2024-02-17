Hogs’ pregame basketball chatter much the same on social media

As the Arkansas basketball team strives to keep from going below .500 for the first time in Head Coach Eric Musselman’s five-year tenure with the Razorbacks, the challenge will take place at Mississippi State’s Humphrey Coliseum today at 1 p.m.

Arkansas (12-12, 3-8 SEC) has frustrated fans, especially since conference play began in January. The Razorbacks began the season as the No. 14 team in the AP Top 25 and have continued to struggle for footing. The Bulldogs (16-8, 5-6) come in riding a two-game win streak.

Razorback fans were already reeling from a disappointing football season and had put their faith in the basketball team, only to suffer more turmoil. They are now turning their hopes to baseball.

The Hogs are coming off of a 92-63 home loss to No. 8 Tennessee on Wednesday night. That was their third-worse loss in the 31-year history of Bud Walton Arena. The worst loss came earlier this season with a 32-point beat down to Auburn.

Fans have not held back their feelings for the stumbling hoopsters, using social media to take jabs at Musselman and his troops. Here is some of what has been posted leading up to the showdown with the Bulldogs:

Road test

Big road contest this afternoon 🏀 Arkansas @ Miss State

🕐 1:00 PM

📺 ESPNU

📍 Humphrey Coliseum | Starkville, MS pic.twitter.com/eRzhxrfex1 — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) February 17, 2024

Game Day

Crazy drama

This is crazy Arkansas men’s basketball drama is about 2 gay dudes hooking up 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NxxhO9uaSL — david (@davethe_king69) February 4, 2024

First time in seven years

For the first time since probably 2017, I will not be watching an Arkansas basketball game. This makes me sadder than I care to admit.😞 — Melissa (@MelissainPhx) February 17, 2024

At least Ricky's getting it done

Remembering Altman

Every time I see #Creighton basketball on TV, I can't help but think of coach Dana Altman, who left there to take the Arkansas job and lasted less than 24 hours. Bonus tip for future coaches: If you take a job at #Arkansas, know how to Call the Hogs before you step on campus. — Todd Brooks (@brooks_todd) February 17, 2024

Early tip

Early afternoon tip for Mississippi State men’s basketball vs. Arkansas. D.J. Jeffries and Trey Fort both participating in warmups for the Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/pc5694Wjq2 — Benjamin Rosenberg (@bxrosenberg) February 17, 2024

Simulated outcome

FEB 17 – Mississippi State (15-10) routs Arkansas (15-10) 94-75 — 2023-2024 NCAA Basketball Simulation (@2023_24NCAA) February 17, 2024

Scheduling flaw?

Only one SEC men's basketball team is playing two road games this season against opponents coming off a bye week. https://t.co/5e5EB78ne2 pic.twitter.com/SzAuTz4MfB — AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) February 17, 2024

State rivalry?

Yep. Good in-state rivalry. AState’s going to keep improving too under their new coach. Arkansas basketball statewide is going to be fun to watch in the years ahead. — Blake Rutherford (@blakerutherford) February 17, 2024

Just how bad

While I think Muss is by far the better coach, this year’s basketball team would get beat by Mike Anderson’s worst Arkansas team. That’s how bad we are this year. — HogsPlus & Chill (@Hogspluschill) February 17, 2024

Good question

Will you be watching the Arkansas basketball game today? — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) February 17, 2024

Have you seen these Hogs?

1. Have you seen Arkansas’ record at The Hump?

2. Have you seen Arkansas basketball this season? — BaumSquad (@MeadorsDennis) February 17, 2024

UALR is now the state's team

Let’s admit it: this year @LRTrojans are Arkansas’s basketball team. Peaking at the right time and should lock up the coveted double-bye in the OVC tournament. Two wins in Evansville and they’re dancing. #packthejack — Blake Rutherford (@blakerutherford) February 17, 2024

Crash and burn

Hogs play ball today. “Crash and burn” has been eerily accurate for Arkansas basketball this season, including their baffling 2nd half drop offs after four years of Muss’ mid-game adjustments. This and more in our full Miss St preview! #WPShttps://t.co/GuW1Qyg3vY — Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) February 17, 2024

No scheduling favors

Arkansas basketball team received no scheduling favors https://t.co/xtNmd39SeM @RazorbacksUSA — RazorbacksUSA (@RazorbacksUSA) February 17, 2024

Worst yet

The worst yet: Arkansas given a 10% chance to beat Mississippi State by ESPN https://t.co/47hT37g2Xx pic.twitter.com/L9MqQbLNyj — Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) February 17, 2024

