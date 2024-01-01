Hogs’ Menifield named SEC Player of the Week

Ask Average Joe Arkansas Fan and he may tell you the Razorbacks basketball fortunes changed the moment Keyon Menifield hit the floor.

The sophomore guard in his first semester of eligibility has been dynamite for Arkansas over his three games with the Hogs so far. His last time out was good enough, in fact, to earn him SEC Player of the Week honors.

Menifield, a 6-foot-1, 160-pound point guard who transferred from Washington before the school year started scored 32 points on 8 of 14 shooting from the field and 13 of 17 shooting from the line against UNC-Wilmington on Saturday.

That victory was Arkansas’ third straight as the team prepares next for SEC play. The Razorbacks host Auburn on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena for a 1 p.m. tip.

Menifield is averaging 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists so far in his Arkansas career.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire