Hogs lose commitment of 4-star player hours before Signing Day

Arkansas’ offseason from a player personnel standpoint hasn’t exactly inspired a ton of hope for the Razorbacks taking a major leap in coming years.

On Monday, Arkansas lost the commitment of a fourth player in the last three weeks from the team’s Class of 2024, many of whom are expected to sign Wednesday on Early Signing Day. Around dinnertime on Monday, just two days before that major milestone day, four-star athlete Jaden Baugh decommitted from the Razorbacks.

Baugh, from Decatur, Georgia, is expected to be a running back in college. Alabama and Florida are the two primary competitors with Arkansas for his services.

He joined tight end Gregory Genross, offensive lineman Kai Greer and safety Marcus Wimberly as the players to decommit from Arkansas class in December.

The Razorbacks, who finished 4-8 last year, have 16 players committed in the class, per 247Sports. That quantity, combined with the star rating, gives Arkansas the No. 29 class in FBS, but it’s only 14th in the 16-team SEC, leading just Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.

Players will begin signing their letters of intent Wednesday morning and at least half of Arkansas’ committed players are expected to sign then.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire