Hogs Land Former Bama Backer

Drew Sanders announced on Twitter today that he will be a Razorback. The former Crimson Tide linebacker entered the transfer portal earlier this week when he left Alabama. He made an official visit to Arkansas on Friday.

Sanders immediately boosts a linebacker room that loses Hayden Henry and Grant Morgan. Andrew Parker also returns, giving defensive coordinator Barry Odom three options with SEC playing time.

Sanders signed with Alabama out of Denton (TX) Ryan. He comes to Arkansas with a minimum of three years of eligibility.