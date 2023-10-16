Hogs’ Jackson named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

When Landon Jackson transferred to Arkansas from LSU prior to last season, much was expected of the 6-foot-7 defensive end. Jackson exceeded those expectations on Saturday, with a career day for the Razorbacks, in a narrow 24-21 loss to No. 11 Alabama.

Setting career-highs Saturday with 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss (minus-24 yards) and 3,5 sacks (minus-24 yards), the Texarkana, Tex., native has been named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

After finishing the 2022 season with 23 total tackles and three sacks, the junior edge rusher packed on nearly 45 pounds of muscles to his enormous frame in the offseason. That transformation to 281 pounds has led to 30 tackles and 5.5 sacks through seven games this season.

It was his first career game with double-digit tackles, and he became the only player in the conference with more than three sacks in a game this season. He used his power and speed, along with some nifty swim moves, to take down Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe throughout the game.

Jackson’s 3.5 sacks are the most by an Arkansas defender since Trey Flowers equaled that total against Auburn in 2012. It was also the most sacks ever by a Razorback against Alabama – the next closest being Antwain Robinson’s 2.5 sacks against the Tide in 2006.

After four consecutive SEC games away from home, Arkansas returns to the friendly confines of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m., to host SEC Western Division foe Mississippi State. The game will air on ESPN.

