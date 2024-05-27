HOGS ARE HOSTING! See who’s coming to the Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (Pig Trail Nation)- For the 7th time since 2016, the Arkansas Razorbacks are hosting a NCAA Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Hogs are slated as the overall 5th National Seed in this year’s tournament, meaning they will host a Regional and a Super Regional if they continue to win.

Joining the Hogs in Fayetteville this year are 2-seed Louisiana Tech, 3-seed Kansas State and 4-seed Southeast Missouri St.

The Fayetteville Regional is paired with 12-seed Virginia in the Charlottesville Regional. Joining the Cavaliers are Pennsylvania, St. John’s and Mississippi State.

The Regionals at Baum Walker Stadium start on Friday. The Hogs will face SEMO first. The double elimination format will go through Sunday.

