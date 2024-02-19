Hogs given less than 10% chance to beat Texas A&M

The Arkansas basketball team can still finish its SEC season without a losing record in conference.

The Razorbacks just can’t lose again.

With six games left, the task is tall, nigh impossible. If the Hogs fall to Texas A&M on Tuesday down in College Station, Arkansas will have clinched a second straight losing season in SEC play for the first time since 2018-19 and 2019-20. Those seasons correspond to Mike Anderson’s last year as head coach and Eric Musselman’s first year.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index isn’t giving Arkansas much of a shot to avoid such a fate. The BPI provides Texas A&M with a 90% chance of victory when the two teams meet Tuesday. Arkansas did win the first meeting between the two by a point back on January 16. The Hogs have won just two games since.

Arkansas went 8-10 in SEC play last year but made the NCAA Tournament by virtue of a strong results in nonconference play. The only Dance-building win this year came against Duke, which while a high-quality win, is not bolstered by anything else of note.

If Arkansas were to fail to win any of its final six SEC games, the Razorbacks would finish with their worst league record since 2008-09 when they went 2-14.

