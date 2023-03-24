Hogs fans react to UConn’s dominating first half in Sweet 16

E Wayne
·3 min read

The first 20 minutes of Arkansas’ game against Connecticut in the Sweet 16 on Thursday evening did not go the way the Razorbacks had hoped.

UConn went on a 14-0 run midway through the half and opened a lead as large 17, ultimately going ahead 46-29 at the break. The Huskies dominated on the glass, outrebounding Arkansas, 22-9, and kept the Hogs looking frazzled the whole time.

Arkansas hurt its own case by simply not making shots. That size that played so well for UConn was intimidating on the interior. The Hogs shot just 33% while UConn shot 61%. The Huskies doubled them up on the inside, too, with a 12-point advantage on points in the paint.

It all left Arkansas fans exasperated.

Very superstitious. Writing's on the wall.

Someone needs to put a rabbit’s foot or something in their shoe. Honestly, though, this isn’t much of a luck thing. Arkansas was dominated in the first half by the Huskies.

Struggle City

Every time it seemed like Arkansas may make a move, Connecticut shut it down. Something is going to have to change for the Hogs.

Arkansas' mistakes compounding

The number of turnovers isn’t an issue for Arkansas. The Hogs had just four of them in the first half. The problem is that they were coming in the places. UConn turned them into nine points.

Nothing going right for Arkansas

Seems like a reach, but maybe

UConn’s center is a practicing Muslim observing Ramadan. He doesn’t eat or drink from sunrise to sundown. But if this what Arkansas is banking on, it doesn’t seem realistic.

Don't be this guy

We’re not talking about Hutch. Hutch has the correct take. Thinking a team doesn’t care is nonsensical.

Maybe this?

At this point, Hogs fans are reaching for something – anything – to turn the game around.

That would be a story

Bottom line: it’s going to be difficult for Arkansas. It’s not unheard of, but the Razorbacks have been better in the second half when playing from behind this season, anyway. Still, it’s quite a lead.

