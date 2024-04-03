Hogs fans react to possibility of Muss Bus move

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Is the Hoop Hogs head coach moving on from Arkansas?

Razorback rumors suggest Eric Musselman interviewed for the head coach position with the University of Southern California on Wednesday, and it may move the Muss Buss to Los Angeles.

Sources: Eric Musselman interviewing at USC

From dethroning number one seeds to back-to-back Elite 8 appearances, Musselman has taken Arkansas to heights it hadn’t seen since 1995. Alumni and fans say don’t want to see it reversed.

“We had a lull, and then Musselman came in and really upped our game,” University of Arkansas graduate and basketball fan Randy Garrett admitted.

But the Muss Bus has never stayed more than five years in one place without moving in all his 30 years of coaching at the college, professional, and international levels.

Many fans and super fans, like Hogman’s Gameday Superstore owner Steve Jenkins are hopeful that could change.

“He’s going to be, continue to be a great recruiter wherever he goes, and that’s why we’d like him to stay here,” Jenkins said. “Bring those players to Arkansas,”

Coach Musselman throws first pitch at Arkansas Travelers Game

Jenkins expressed that success on the court, diamond, field, etc. means success in his stores because seasons are longer and fans are excited, gearing up for watch parties or road games.

“This year has been a little different,” He said.

The Hoop Hogs had their first losing season under Musselman and did not make the postseason NCAA tournament. In addition, Many Arkansas stars entered the transfer portal.

“This year just didn’t fall into place. There’s been a lot of friction on the team,” Garrett said. “It’s become a big money game, and players, I think to some extent the universities, the players, the coaches, there’s no loyalty anymore.”

So, with an interview at the University of Southern California, a Musselman move may make sense. Musselman graduated from the University of San Diego and has strong ties to West Coast professional teams.

“If he goes out there, good luck,” Garrett said.

Even more than a tip-off, basketball enthusiasts are hoping for a tip on this. Musselman has been rumored for multiple jobs in the offseason, including Southern Methodist University where the former USC Trojans head coach went.

Here, there and everywhere Razorbacks

If a school does hire Musselman before next season, either he or the school would be responsible for a buyout of his contract.

