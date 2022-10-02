Hogs fall out of AP Poll Top 25 after loss to Alabama

Arkansas is out.

The Razorbacks fell outside of the AP Top 25 on Sunday a day after dropping their second consecutive game, 49-26, to Alabama.

Arkansas was No. 25 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll which was released earlier Sunday. But in the media’s voting, the Hogs were a de facto No. 29, one spot ahead of James Madison and one behind Florida State.

Alabama took the No. 1 spot back from Georgia despite getting 25 first-place votes to the Bulldogs’ 28. Mississippi State, the team Arkansas plays in Starkville, in Week 6, entered the poll for the first time this season at No. 23.

Four other teams on Arkansas’ schedule were also in the Top 25. LSU entered at No. 25. Cincinnati, a team Arkansas beat in Week 1, was No. 24. Ole Miss is ranked ninth. And Brigham Young checked in at No. 16.

See the complete poll below.

1. Alabama (last week 2)

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Kobe Prentice (80) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

2. Georgia (1)

Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on against Baylor Bears at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

3. Ohio State (3)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022.

Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Game

4. Michigan (4)

Jim Harbaugh listens to plays on the field during the Michigan spring game April 2, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Mich Spring Michigan football huddle

5. Clemson (5)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after corner back Mario Goodrich (31) scored a touchdown after an interception during the third quarter of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Ncaa Football Cheez It Bowl Iowa State Vs Clemson

6. USC

Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reacts after a game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

7. Oklahoma State (9)

Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy greets fans during the Spirit Walk before a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

8. Tennessee (8)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws a pass during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Syndication The Knoxville News Sentinel

9. Ole Miss (14)

Sep 3, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) hands the ball off to running back Zach Evans (6) during the first quarter against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

10. Penn State (11)

Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

11. Utah (12)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – SEPTEMBER 25 : Cam Rising #7 of the Utah Utes throws a pass during warmups before their game against the Washington State Cougars September 25, 2021 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

12. Oregon (13)

Fans pack the stands of the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

13. Kentucky (7)

Sep 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops looks on during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

14. North Carolina State (10)

Sep 17, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks to pass during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

15. Wake Forest (22)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) gets ready to celebrate during the fourth quarter Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced each other in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Wake Forest defeated Rutgers 38-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

16. Brigham Young (19)

BYU’s Samson Nacua runs to score a touchdown during the first half of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

17. Texas Christian (NR)

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball while being tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) during the third quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

18. UCLA (NR)

Sep 30, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) goes for a first down in the second half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

19. Kansas (NR)

Kansas redshirt running back Torrey Locklin (12) recovers a muffed punt by Iowa State during the third quarter of Saturday’s game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

20. Kansas State (25)

Oct 1, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Nate Matlack (97) tries to tackle Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

21. Washington (15)

Nov 23, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

22. Syracuse (NR)

Oct 1, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers shakes hands with Wagner Seahawks head coach Tom Masella after defeating the Wagner Seahawks at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

23. Mississippi State (NR)

Nov 6, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach talks to an official during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

24. Cincinnati (NR)

Sep 3, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Charles McClelland (10) rushes against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

25. LSU (NR)

Sep 10, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against the Southern Jaguars at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

