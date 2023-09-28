Hogs will face Max Johnson as A&M starter Weigman out, per reports

Max Johnson is in his fourth year of SEC football and between his stints at LSU and now at Texas A&M, he has plenty of familiarity playing against Arkansas.

He’ll need it.

Johnson will start for the Aggies on Saturday after reports surfaced Wednesday that usual starter Connor Weigman would miss the rest of the season. Some previous reports stated Weigman would miss two-to-four weeks. Either way, he’s out versus Arkansas.

Wegiman was hurt in the Aggies’ 27-10 win over Auburn in Week 4. Johnson replaced him and went 7 of 11 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns running offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s offense. The LSU transfer was also the Aggies’ primary quarterback last season when Texas A&M beat Arkansas, 23-21.

Texas A&M has averaged 301 yards passing through four games to rank No. 17 in FBS. Arkansas’ passing defense has given up an average of 231 per game to rank 77th.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire