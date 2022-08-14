Hogs Depth Chart: Adding pressure to the Quarterback Focus for DL

The Hogs finished second to last in the SEC in sacks, ahead of only Vanderbilt with 25. It’s an interesting contrast to the offensive line that may have been the best in the SEC a year ago.

The last time the Razorbacks finished in the top half of the conference in sacks since 2011 when they finished 5th in the conference with 29 sacks.

This year’s unit loses three starters from a year ago, DT John Ridgeway, hybrid DT/DE Markell Utsey, and defensive end Tre Williams.

Redshirt sophomore Taurean Carter was expected to be a starter at defensive tackle but suffered a knee injury during spring camp. Carter played in all 13 games this year and eight in his first year.

The Razorbacks are expected to run a four-man group on the defensive line, which means two DTs and two DEs. So the amount of players needed for depth is there, but who will step up?

Sr. DE Zach Williams

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Tre Williams (55) celebrates a sack of Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Williams only has 3.5 sacks in his career at Arkansas, he played in all 13 games last year, accumulating a career-high 2.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.

Jr. DE Jashaud Stewart

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Jashaud Stewart (58) forces a fumble while tackling Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Stewart, an in-state product, was a three-star linebacker coming out of high school. Last season he appeared in 13 games and one start at defensive end. Stewart has not accumulated any sacks in his career, but that should change this season.

R-Sr DT Isaiah Nichols

Arkansas defender Isaiah Nichols against Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Nichols has 12 total starts in his career at Arkansas but has never accumulated more than two sacks in his career. With his experience, Nichols could be the anchor for this defensive line group

R-Jr DT Eric Gregory

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) loos to pass in the first quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Eric Gregory (50) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Gregory started seven games his sophomore season, dropping to three last year; he still appeared in all 13 games. With no timetable for Carter’s injury, Gregory will be a starter for most of the season.

Jr. DE Eric Thomas Jr.

Thomas played in 12 games last season, but like a few others on the depth chart, he has yet to sack the quarterback.

So.DE Landon Jackson

Jackson transferred out of LSU, joining the Razorbacks in the spring but was still recovering from an ACL injury. The 6’7” sophomore was a four-star recruit and the seventh nationally ranked defensive end. His size alone makes him a standout, but what can he do on the field?

R-Fr DT Cameron Ball

Ball was redshirted last season, only appearing in two games. Ball has received some praise from the coaching staff, and with a 6’5” 315 stature, it’s inevitable for him to see some significant playing time.

Sr. DT Terry Hampton

Hampton is another transfer, coming from Arkansas State. Hampton played in six games last season before suffering a season-ending injury.

R-Sr DE Jordan Domineck

Domineck brings his talents from Georgia Tech, where he accumulated 16 career starts. Domineck is a new arrival, but he will rise in the depth chart as the season matures thanks to his prowess to put pressure on the quarterback.

R-Sr DE Dorian Gerald

Arkansas defensive lineman Dorian Gerald against Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Gerald has only played 15 games during his four years in Fayetteville. Last season he suffered injuries throughout his career. He was the top-ranked JUCO defensive end in 2017. Gerald could be a contributing player off the bench to add pressure to the quarterback if he can stay healthy.

R-Jr DT Taylor Lewis

Lewis is a JUCO product out of the College of Canyons. We’ll see how he adapts to SEC football if and when he sees the field.

R-Jr DT Marcus Miller

LSU linemen Austin Deculus (76) and Chasen Hines (57) block Arkansas defender Marcus Miller (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Miller has some experience but not much, only seven games total for his career. Miller has been running with the third team alongside Lewis.

