Hogs bound for first NCAA Championships since 2018

From 10-seed to top three, the Arkansas gymnastics team found themselves in a rare place Saturday night.

The Razorbacks are bound for the NCAA Championships after a 197.825, a school record in an NCAA Regional, scored inside Bud Walton Arena. LSU won the Regional and the two will make up a quarter of the Championships, which will be held April 18-20.

Arkansas had not made it to the Championships since 2018, before Jordyn Wieber became coach.

“This is what I came here to do, obviously,” Wieber said. “We wanted to get the program to this level. I believed in it every step of the way. First time in this format with only eight teams going to nationals. I’m really, really proud.”

Arkansas finished just ahead of third-place Kentucky (197.475) and Minnesota (197.4). Lauren Williams’ 9.925 score in the floor exercise was the clinching event. Frankie Price followed with a 9.9 to close things out and send the home crowd roaring.

