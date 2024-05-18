New Hogs big man Aidoo tells NBA no thanks

Arkansas basketball fans could breathe a touch lighter Friday.

New Razorbacks big man Jonas Aidoo, who transferred to Arkansas from Tennessee just less than a month ago, reportedly took his name out of the NBA Draft on Friday. That’s according to a report from Jon Rothstein.

The move is hardly a surprise, though not because Aidoo isn’t considered a prospect. Aidoo’s choice to leave Tennessee for Arkansas, however, suggested his desire to play at the collegiate level again. It was always most likely he would ultimately suit up for the Razorbacks, unless he received feedback that he would be a first-round selection in the draft.

Aidoo was dynamite for the Volunteers last year, leading his ranking as the 10th-best player in the transfer portal this offseason. He averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for Tennessee in the 2023-24 season and helped the Vols to the Elite Eight.

Aidoo is one of five players to have transferred to Arkansas to play for new coach John Calipari this offseason. Calipari brought Adou Theiro and Zvonimir Ivisic from Kentucky and added Johnell Davis from Florida Atlantic, as well.

