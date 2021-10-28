Hogs basketball No. 15 in Ferris Mower Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Most around the Arkansas basketball team were happy when the Razorbacks were pegged at the No. 16 team in the preseason in the Associated Press Top 25.

The coaches one-upped the AP.

Coach Eric Musselman’s bunch is the No. 15 team in the Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports, as it was named Wednesday.

Arkansas is one of five SEC teams in the Top 25. Kentucky was highest at No. 11. Alabama was No. 13. Tennessee was No. 17 and Auburn was No. 22. LSU was the only SEC team to garner any votes and the Tigers registered only two points, which would place them tied for 43rd.

The SEC is expected to be a league of haves and have-nots in basketball as the top five teams are expected to be high-seed qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament, but few others are expected to even get into the Dance.

Arkansas opens its regular season November 9 at home against Mercer.