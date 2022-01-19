Hogs ‘3’ is lucky, but unlucky against South Carolina

Arkansas basketball is looking like Arkansas basketball again.

The Razorbacks went on an 18-1 run to start the second half, turning a seven-point deficit into a 10-point lead and beating South Carolina, 75-59, on Tuesday night.

The win is Arkansas’ third straight after starting SEC play 0-3. The win will keep the Razorbacks in the NCAA Tournament conversation and a win Saturday against Texas A&M could lift them back into the picture completely.

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams scored a career-high 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He was one of four Hogs players who scored in double figures.

But Arkansas saw a streak of 1,092 games snapped with a 3-pointer. Before the Hogs’ 0-for-11 night against South Carolina, the last time Arkansas had played without making a 3 was against Texas in January 1989.