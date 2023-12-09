Hoggard High School football live updates, scores in NCHSAA 4A state championship

The result of a storied season for the Hoggard High School football team will be revealed tonight as the Vikings face Weddington in the NCHSAA 4A state title game in Raleigh.

Hoggard (14-1) hasn't lost a game since August, most recently blazing past Cardinal Gibbons 41-20 in the 4A East Regional Final.

Weddington (13-2) is coming off equally impressive wins over Independence and Grimsley to advance to Saturday's showdown.

While the Warriors have earned three state titles since 2016, the team has never won a state championship in the 4A classification.

The Vikings brought home their only state title in program history on Dec. 8, 2007, when they bolted past Mount Tabor 28-0 in the 4A championship game.

Slatted for a 7 p.m. kickoff time, the Vikings (Who will be considered the away team) and Warriors will battle it out in N.C. State's Carter-Finley Stadium.

Find every score, highlight, and live update from tonight's NCHSAA 4A state championship below.

