Hoggard football's remarkable 2023 season ends in NCHSAA 4A title loss

RALEIGH - The Hoggard High School football team's storied 2023 season concluded Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium as the Vikings fell to Weddington 56-21 in the NCHSAA 4 state title game.

Hoggard started the game in thrilling fashion as Trey Nixon intercepted Warriors quarterback Tyler Budge and returned it to the four yard line on the team's opening drive. The Vikings scored one play later to take a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest.

Finishing as the 4A runners-up, the Vikings made their first state championship appearance since winning the state title in 2007.

The Warriors showed they belonged in the a championship game early, as three-star wideout and North Carolina commit Keenan Jackson caught 10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

The Viking's sole touchdown of the first half came on a four-yard pass from quarterback Hudson Wilharm to Charlie Kilbourne just over two minutes into the game.

Wilharm would score again in the third quarter, turning on the jets as he scampered 65 yards for a score. The senior finished the night completing 17 of 31 passes for 195 yards and three scores. Wilharm also became the Vikings all time single season leader in passing yards, reaching 2,857 in the game.

Weddington quarterback Tyler Budge completed 15 of 19 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. The Georgia Southern commit said the win perfectly encapsulates the Warriors 2023 season.

Warriors running back Nick Diamond finished the game with 105 rushing yards and two scores.

Weddington advanced to 14-2 on the year with the win, marking the fourth time since 2016 that the Warriors have hoisted a state championship trophy. However, the championship is the team's first in the 4A classification.

