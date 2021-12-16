Hoge: Bears exploring GM candidates to replace Ryan Pace

Hoge: Bears exploring GM candidates to replace Pace originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the 4-9 Bears crawl to the finish line of another disappointing season, it seems a foregone conclusion that 2021 will be Matt Nagy’s final year as head coach. But other than that, the future of the rest of the rest of the organization is a little murkier. According to a new report from NBC Sports Chicago’s Adam Hoge, that could include a new general manager.

“With head coach Matt Nagy seemingly on his way out, the Chicago Bears have also begun to do their homework on potential general manager replacements for Ryan Pace, according to multiple league sources,” said Hoge in his report. “That homework has included gauging back-channel interest from at least one college scouting director employed by another club, which isn’t uncommon practice when contemplating a major change.”

Just because the Bears have kicked the tires on a new GM, doesn’t mean Pace is done with the Bears. Even if they do hire a new GM, he could still stick around in another capacity.

Per multiple reports, the Bears are exploring many different scenarios for how to organize their operations moving forward. There’s been talk of former Bear Trace Armstrong taking over as a new overseer of football operations, with a GM and coach reporting to him. Other buzz has intimated Pace could be elevated to an overseeing role, with a new GM below him. Or maybe Pace could be out entirely.

With four games left in the season, it’s still too early to tell what the Bears will look like next season, but it’s safe to say it will be different in some regard.

