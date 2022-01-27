Hoge: 6 Bears offensive coordinators for Matt Eberflus to hire

6 offensive coordinators to keep an eye on for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With Matt Eberflus on board as the Chicago Bears’ head coach, the next big hire to come will be at offensive coordinator.

By hiring a defensive head coach, the Bears are now risking the possibility of quarterback Justin Fields having to learn many new offenses over the years if a coordinator doesn’t stick. As it is, Fields will be working in his third offense in as many seasons in 2022 after entering the NFL last year.

Eberflus could potentially make things easier for Fields by hiring someone from the Andy Reid coaching tree, but Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer strongly suggested Thursday that the Bears’ new head coach will look towards the Kyle Shanahan tree for his first OC hire. That means looking at places like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Minnesota and Cleveland, where there is a strong emphasis on running the football and using play action.

With that in mind, here are some early names to keep an eye on:

Chiefs quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Mike Kafka

Kafka is a rising star in the NFL coaching world and is coming out of contract with the Chiefs. New Bears general manager Ryan Poles certainly has a vision for Justin Fields and the Kansas City connections to Kafka might be in play here.

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell

If the Bears look toward the Shanahan tree, a name to watch is Kevin O’Connell, who is getting interviews for head coaching positions. Technically O’Connell counts under the Shanahan tree because he is working for Sean McVay right now. O’Connell is not the play caller for the Rams and McVay once let a different OC leave to get play calling experience to help their candidacy as a head coach. That OC was Matt LaFleur, who left for the Tennessee Titans and became the Packers’ head coach a year later. O’Connell is currently a candidate for the Vikings’ head coaching job, but if he strikes out, perhaps McVay would allow O’Connell to leave the Rams for an OC job that includes play calling.

Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak

The son of Gary Kubiak, Klint runs an offense with Shanahan principles and he could be available depending on what happens with the new staff in Minnesota. Gary Kubiak worked for Mike Shanahan for over a decade so the offenses are deeply connected.

49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel

Again, sticking with the Shanahan connection, McDaniels is currently Kyle Shanahan’s OC, but does not call the plays. If there’s a strong desire to go that route offensively, McDaniel would have to be someone considered.

Houston Texans quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton

Hamilton was once the Bears’ QB coach from 2007-09, but is known more for his success with Andrew Luck in Indianapolis. He’s well respected and did impressive work with rookie quarterback Davis Mills this past season in Houston.

Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo

This is a candidate with direct ties to Eberflus, as Patullo was the wide receivers coach in Indianapolis before following Nick Sirianni to Philadelphia.

