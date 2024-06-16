Hogan Denny, Mooresville 'leave it all on the field' in marathon state finals loss.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mooresville pitcher Hogan Denny drops to a crouch on the Victory Field pitching mound, hands on his head.

He's left everything he has on that mound, literally. IHSAA pitch limits meant his 127th pitch of the night would be the final one he'd ever throw for the Pioneers. What looked like a possible inning-ending strikeout was called ball four to Lake Central's Brenden Smith, and Denny's gutsy 8⅔ innings of one-hit ball would not result in a win.

Sophomore Hudson DeVaughan entered in relief of Denny. Smith's walk led to three more, as Quinn O'Bryan's base-loaded walk scored Smith, giving Lake Central a 2-1 walk-off victory over Mooresville in the 12th inning.

Saturday's game was the longest state championship baseball game in IHSAA history. Denny showed heart and determination the entire tournament and throughout his Mooresville career. The three-sport standout is the "best baseball player to ever put on a Mooresville uniform", per coach Eric McGaha, and McGaha knew the mound visit to take the ball out of his star's hands would be a difficult trip to make.

Mooresville's Hogan Denny (2) checking the runners during the IHSAA high school baseball Class 4A state final as the Lake Central Indians vs Mooresville Pioneers, Jun 15, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; at Victory Field.

"It was hard," the coach said. "I give a lot of credit to Brendin Oliver. Brendin didn't have his 'A' stuff today, but he gave us all he had and, and I'm so proud of Oli. I'm proud of Hogan of course. I'm proud of Hudson DeVaughan who did an outstanding job.

"All three pitchers did great tonight, so I couldn't be prouder. But yeah, it was hard to bring (Hogan) out of the game, for sure."

Oliver, Mooresville's starter, needed 60 pitches to get through three innings. He allowed one earned run on one hit with four walks. Denny entered in the fourth and put together a dominant performance. The IU commit and Mental Attitude Award winner retired the first nine batters he faced. He didn't allow a hit until the ninth inning, and his lone walk came on his final pitch of the game. He finished with 12 strikeouts.

Lake Central starter Griffin Tobias, a future teammate of Denny's at IU, also had a dominant performance on the mound. Tobias threw 8⅓ innings of one-hit ball, striking out nine. Blake Sivak entered in the ninth, shutting down Mooresville with 3⅔ perfect innings to get the win.

"I knew it was my last game, so I just wanted to leave it all on the field," Denny said. "We had a ton of support that came out, so just leaving it on the field, giving the fans something to be happy about. Whether we won or lost at least we had the chance to come out here. I just wanted everybody to see me pour it all out one last time."

The strong pitching was matched by highlight-reel plays in the field. Tyler Denny tracked down a line drive in the center-field gap that seemed destined for extra bases, keeping Mooresville alive in the ninth inning. Deklan Thompson made several snags and strong throws at third base. Levi Dorn completed multiple plays with nifty scoops and stretches at first base. For Dorn, one of 11 seniors on the team, his play at first reflects the trust his teammates have in him. If they get it anywhere near the bag, he'll make the play.

The trust and strong bonds forms on-and-off the field helped the Pioneers seniors develop into one of the most-decorated classes in school history. Losing in walk-off fashion will sting, but McGaha wants his players to know how proud they should be of everything they've accomplished.

"It's just humbling, it really is," McGaha said. It's just an honor to be a small part of what they've accomplished and what they've done. Their mark will always be a positive one on Mooresville High School baseball."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Hogan Denny, Mooresville baseball fall to Lake Central for 4A championship