Hog fans skeptical on social media about last football game of season
Despite the woeful season the Arkansas football team has had, a few fans are still interested in the outcome of today’s game against No. 10 Missouri in the annual Battle Line Rivalry.
All the Razorbacks have to play for now is pride, which should generate some, with a win over a Top 10 team.
Here is some of the scuttlebutt that hit X (Twitter) prior to the game:
Final walk
Final Hog Walk of the season. Hogs are on the way, see you soon! pic.twitter.com/fKlkP6hypf
Hot take
hot take all college football records before 1965 should not count for obvious reasons
Many angles
Razorbacks from many angles for my Black Friday. Basketball starts soon, to be followed by the last football game. I always try to watch the Missouri vs. Arkansas game. I grew up in and graduated high school from a town in the Springfield, Missouri area.
Tiger trash talk
I’ve already seen a few top 10 Razorback football teams in my lifetime, buddy. Congrats on getting your first in your lifetime this year. Happy for you.
Leaning football, but why not both?
Football, but would happy with either
Gaming preview
College Football Betting Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri Tigershttps://t.co/5bwD2QMYht pic.twitter.com/VEgVw4hUK4
Lord of the Rings
As a Razorback fan with both basketball and football teams playing today pic.twitter.com/yareXVejfC
How bad will it be?
So, how bad does the football team get throttled today?
How to watch or listen
Arkansas football vs. Missouri: How to watch, stream, listen https://t.co/lN0xyiC6Si pic.twitter.com/U3b1oxJzV6
Take the opportunity
Opportunity is here pic.twitter.com/sNENFLj8mU
Let's do it
Alright, woke up knowing we’ve got about 6 solid hours of Razorback action today! Razorback basketball vs North Carolina at noon and football vs Mizzou at 3. Let’s do this!
Dumb Mizz fans
Mizzou fans are so dumb that they think a basketball game against Ark and Memphis involves Mizzou football somehow
Portal about to begin
Once transfer portal starts filling up with Arkansas Razorbacks again over next couple of weeks, fans need to keep in mind it's often not about the Razorback football coaching staff.#WPS #Arkansas #mizhttps://t.co/G8oqTt6Uzl
Trophy on the line
The Arkansas Razorback football team will look to wrap up its season by reclaiming the Battle Line Trophy. #KTLOsports https://t.co/vWM5bJu9ch pic.twitter.com/xR7kUuu32E
Bold predictions
Tomorrow is the day
Hogs 75 point loss to Mizzou
Mizzou fans strips out Razorback stadium
Can never talk an ounce of shit to Mizzou again in football
Hog lose by 25 to North Carolina
4-3 under Musselman for first time ever
Getting clowned by all of the SEC
Duke is next game pic.twitter.com/74rcysEt8k
Talking smack
So we’re the measuring stick for what makes a football school? No nevermind the fact that this is Mizzou’s first winning season in 5 years. 😂
Calling for encouragement
Calling the Hogs is a tradition of University of Arkansas students, alumni, and sports fans. The origin and date of first use are not known, but is said to have started in the 1920s when people attempted to encourage a Razorback football team that was losing.
Former Hog ready
Woooooo Pig Soooooie Razorbacks @RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/rSWvWYQUUE
Lord, give me strength
Back to back Razorback games today. Lord give me strength. pic.twitter.com/yiTTvlZnri
Spirited squad
Just over an hour and a half away before we battle it out over the Battleline Trophy! Who’s ready?! pic.twitter.com/ylQKURu1LI
KJ's last hurrah?
Could today be KJ Jefferson’s last game in a Razorback uniform?
📸: @ShotsbyBotts pic.twitter.com/xyExi0CNt5
