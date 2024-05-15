Hog fans pack ONE Razorback Roadshow event in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The ONE Razorback Roadshow is making its way across Arkansas, meeting with fans from all over the state. Tuesday night’s stop was in Little Rock.

The event gives fans a chance to meet those that make up Razorback Athletics, including one of the newest additions to the Hill.

“We came to see Coach Cal,” Charles Allen said.

“Come to see Coach Calipari,” Bo Plyer said.

“Calapari,” Brian Tanner said.

Ink is dry! See the details of former Kentucky coach John Calipari’s multi-year deal as new Arkansas men’s basketball head coach

Recently hired head men’s basketball Coach John Calipari was the man of the hour with Hog fans.

He spoke to fans at the event, getting them ready for the season ahead, something they’re all excited for.



“We’re gonna Cal the Hogs,” Charles Allen said with Anne Allen saying, “I hope they have a t-shirt about that because I’d like to get one.”

“So hopefully he’ll be able to hold a team down and go far this year,” Austin York said.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame unveils official bobblehead for Razorback Coach John Calipari

The roadshow featured members of the band, spirit squads, Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek and more, bringing in diehard fans from across central Arkansas.

“Right now I’m so excited about basketball and Cal, but anxious for football as well, and baseball as well,” Anne Allen said. “What’s not to love?”

Fans of all ages left the event with a hog-wild amount of Razorback pride.

ONE Razorback Roadshow set for eight-city bus tour beginning May 13

The roadshow has stops in other parts of Arkansas over the next two days, hoping to bring the Fayetteville energy to fans all over the state.

