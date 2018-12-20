Hofstra wins Long Island Rivalry, beats Stony Brook 71-64

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) -- Desure Buie made four clutch free throws in the final 31 seconds and Hofstra held off Stony Brook, 71-64 to win the Long Island Rivalry for the fifth time in the last six meetings on Wednesday night.

The loss was the first on their home court this season for the Seawolves, who had started the season 4-0.

Akwasi Yeboah hit a 3 with 2:51 left to pull Stony Brook within four points, 63-59, but the Seawolves could get no closer.

The teams traded free throws before Jacquil Taylor scored at the basket to push the Hofstra lead to 67-61 and Buie closed the game out.

Justin Wright-Foreman scored 25 points to pace the Pride (9-3). Tareq Coburn put up 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds and Taylor grabbed a dozen rebounds to go with his 10 points.

Miles Latimer scored 22 points for Stony Brook (10-3). Yeboah added 15 points.