Hofstra wins CAA with record 20 3-pointers

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) -- Eli Pemberton scored a career-high 35 points and Hofstra drilled a school-record 20 3-pointers en route to a 97-81 win over James Madison on Saturday that gave the Pride back-to-back Colonial Athletic Association championships.

Desure Buie had 26 points and nine assists for the Pride (23-8, 14-4 Colonial Athletic Association), Tareq Coburn added 14 and Jalen Ray 12 points.

Buie was 7 of 11 and Pemberton 5 of 7 from 3-point range as Hofstra went 20 of 36 (68%) from distance. Coburn had four triples.

Hofstra raced to a 61-33 lead at the half, going 13 of 21 behind the arc, 7 of 10 inside. The barrage continued until the middle of the second half.

James Madison (9-20, 2-16) made 10 of 11 shots to open the second half and its deficit increased by two to 90-60. In the last 12 minutes Hofstra was 4 of 18 but still shot 54% for the game.

Matt Lewis had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Dukes, who have lost seven games in a row. Deshon Parker added 18 points and Michael Christmas 16.

Hofstra defeated James Madison 82-76 on Dec. 28. The CAA tournament starts next Saturday.

---

---

