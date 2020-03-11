Hofstra returns to NCAA Tournament for first time since 2001

DANIEL KUCIN JR. (The Associated Press)
The Associated Press
  • Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton (5) is defended by Northeastern guard Shaquille Walters, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. Hofstra won 70-61. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich points during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northeastern for the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. Hofstra won 70-61. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Northeastern guard Max Boursiquot (14) looks to pass while under pressure from Hofstra guard Desure Buie (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. Hofstra won 70-61. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Northeastern coach Bill Coen reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Hofstra for the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Northeastern guard Max Boursiquot (14) and Hofstra forward Isaac Kante (32) compete for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. Hofstra won 70-61. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Hofstra guard Desure Buie (4) passes the ball as Northeastern guard Tyson Walker (2) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. Hofstra won 70-61. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton, right, hugs a fan after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northeastern for the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. Hofstra won 70-61. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich holds up the net after cutting it down following the team's win over Northeastern in an NCAA college basketball game for the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament title Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. Hofstra won 70-61. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Hofstra guard Desure Buie, with cell phone, and teammates celebrate after they defeated Northeastern in an NCAA college basketball game for the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament championship Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Hofstra guard Jalen Ray (20) and others raise the trophy after defeating Northeastern in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. Hofstra won 70-61. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Hofstra guard Desure Buie (4) reacts after he was fouled during the second half against of an NCAA college basketball game against Northeastern in the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. Hofstra won 70-61. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Northeastern guard Max Boursiquot blocks a shot by Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Hofstra guard Desure Buie reacts after he made a basket during the first half the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northeastern for the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Hofstra guard Jalen Ray (20) goes to the basket against Northeastern guard Jordan Roland (12) during the first half an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Northeastern guard Max Boursiquot (14) goes to the basket past Hofstra forward Kevin Schutte during the first half an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Hofstra forward Isaac Kante, left, and guard Jalen Ray, right, vie or the ball against Northeastern guard Bolden Brace, center, during the first half an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Hofstra guard Tareq Coburn grabs a rebound during the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Northeastern for the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Northeastern guard Tyson Walker (2) shoots against Hofstra forward Isaac Kante (32) during the first half an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association conference tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton (5) is defended by Northeastern guard Shaquille Walters, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association men's tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. Hofstra won 70-61. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Eli Pemberton dreamed since he was 6 years old about playing in the NCAA Tournament.

He'll get to live that dream after helping end the Hofstra Pride's 18-year drought without an appearance.

Pemberton scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half and Hofstra came from behind to beat Northeastern 70-61 Tuesday night to win the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament and return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001.

''I knew that I always wanted to be there, and I'm glad that I'm going to be there with my brothers.'' Pemberton said.

The top-seeded Pride (26-8) clinched the CAA's automatic bid and reached the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in program history. It's Hofstra's first CAA title.

Coach Joe Mihalich's is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007, when he was at Niagara. Players sprayed Mihalich with water on stage after receiving the CAA trophy.

Hofstra avenged a 2019 CAA title-game loss to Northeastern.

''It is something to be proud of because we beat a bunch of champions,'' Mihalich said. ''The championship goes through them. They are the defending champions, so to win the championship, you've got to knock out the champ.''

Senior Desure Buie scored a game-high 20 points and was named the tournament's most outstanding player. Jalen Ray scored 17 points, and Isaac Kante grabbed 15 rebounds.

''My teammates were telling me to get the ball and make something happen,'' Buie said. ''That is what came from my coaches and teammates believing in me, and that is just what I did.''

Hofstra trailed at halftime and used a 17-4 run to pull away. The Pride held conference leading scorer Jordan Roland to just 11 points.

Maxime Boursiquot led Northeastern with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Hofstra was nearly unstoppable during tournament play and delivered an 18-point drubbing of Drexel in the quarterfinals. The Pride scored another double-digit victory against Delaware in the semifinals when they didn't miss a shot for the game's first five minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Northeastern: The Huskies ran out of gas, and their Cinderella run at the CAA Tournament ended with a thud. Northeastern (17-16) upset third-seeded Towson and then beat Elon to reach the tournament championship game.

Hofstra: The Pride are expected to be a No. 13 or 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a big underdog in the first round. But the celebration is on in Hempstead, New York, because it has been so long since Hofstra made it.

''Growing up, that is always what I wanted to do, sitting at the TV and watching those games,'' Buie said about advancing to the NCAA Tournament. ''You dream of this as a kid. Kemba Walker was my role model, so I used to run home to see him and I just wanted to be a part of something special. I wouldn't trade these guys for the world.''

UP NEXT

Northeastern: Season over.

Hofstra: Looks to pull off a major upset and win its first NCAA Tournament game. The 2001 team lost to UCLA 61-48.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

