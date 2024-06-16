Hoffenheim's Kabak has knee surgery after missing Euros

Hoffenheim's Ozan Kabak reacts disappointed after Bochum's goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum AND TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. David Inderlied/dpa

Hoffenheim's Ozan Kabak has undergone surgery on a ruptured cruciate knee ligament tears which made him miss playing for Turkey at Euro 2024.

Defender Kabak, 24, sustained the injury in a Euro tune-up match against Italy, and apart from the Euros will also miss several months of action at his Bundesliga club.

"Following my injury with the National Team my surgery yesterday went very well. Rehabilitation will soon start and I will do my best to come back as soon as possible," Kabak said on Sunday on platform X.