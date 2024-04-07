Hoffenheim aiming for Conference League after win over Augsburg

Hoffenheim Andrej Kramaric (2nd R) celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammates during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and FC Augsburg at the PreZero Arena. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Hoffenheim joined the tight fight for a spot in next season's Conference League with a 3-1 Bundesliga win against direct opponents Augsburg on Sunday.

Hosts Hoffenhiem were leading in the 17th minute after Pavel Kaderabek's low cross found Wout Weghorst in front of an open goal and the striker just had to tap in the ball.

They increased their lead just three minutes later and thanks to a sloppy play by Augsburg. A loose long ball from goalkeeper Finn Dahmen was intercepted by Hoffenheim and the team worked the ball to Andrej Kramaric, who curled it into the net from the edge of the box.

Augsburg were early on the attack in the second half and Arne Engels forced Oliver Baumann to make a decent save with a shot from distance in the 48th.

In the 55th, the guests hit the post before eventually pulling one back in the 61st as Ermedin Demirović diverted the ball home.

Any hope of a turnaround, however, ended when Ihlas Bebou scored a third for Hoffenheim and put the game to bed in the 90th.

Hoffenheim are now level with Augsburg on 36 points as both clubs sit six points from the Conference League spot.

On Saturday, Bayer Leverkusen defeated Union Berlin 1-0 and can claim the Bundesliga title next weekend.

The league leaders, who are unbeaten in all their 41 season matches and a record-equalling 28 in the Bundesliga in 2023-24, will be crowned champions if they beat Werder Bremen on Sunday.

But they could even take the title the previous day if Bayern Munich, who were defeated 3-2 at Heidenheim, and VfB Stuttgart, who won 1-0 at Borussia Dortmund, lose their matches against Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively.

Hoffenheim's Pavel Kaderabek (L) and Augsburg's Mads Pedersen battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and FC Augsburg at the PreZero Arena. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric (R) and Augsburg's Arne Engels battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and FC Augsburg at the PreZero Arena. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Augsburg's scorer Phillip Tietz celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and FC Augsburg at the PreZero Arena. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Augsburg's Felix Uduokhai (L) battles for the ball with Hoffenheim's David Jurasek and Muhammed Damar during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and FC Augsburg at the PreZero Arena. Uwe Anspach/dpa