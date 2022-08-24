HOF QB Len Dawson dies at age of 87
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at age of 87. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The #Jaguars decided to let Martin walk after trading for offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen earlier in the day.
Legendary Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson has died. He was 87.
Don Coryell has been chosen over Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves as the coach/contributor finalist for the 2023 class.
Chatter is building around Browns RB Kareem Hunt's desire for a trade and the Eagles being a potential fit - so where do things stand with 18 days until Week 1? By Adam Hermann
Former New York Giants WR Hakeem Nicks is auctioning off his Super Bowl XLVI ring with a portion of the sale going to charity.
If the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are looking for reasons to be motivated in 2022, they don’t have to look very hard. A pair of former Chiefs receivers have, in praising their new quarterbacks, thrown a jab or two at Mahomes, already one of the very best quarterbacks the game has ever seen. First, [more]
There's one sure thing in store for the 2022 NFL season: change. Several teams could defy expectations, while others could be headed for a letdown.
The Patriots defense had no answers for Raiders wideout Davante Adams during Tuesday's joint practice. Our Phil Perry identifies the players who saw their stocks rise and fall during the session.
The Cowboys must decide whether to keep WR Michael Gallup on the roster or place him on PUP, sidelining him for the first four games.
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly face a "really big uphill battle" to extend Lamar Jackson after offering him a deal bigger than Kyler Murray's five-year, $230.5 million contract extension.
The full kickoff to the college football season is less than two weeks away. A look at all the Bowl Subdivision teams ranked from 1-131.
Going inside Tuesday night's practice, roster moves, Prescott and Blockchain, predicting Micah's sack total and more. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Even though the 49ers have named Trey Lance as the teams starter under center this season, Brett Favre isn't on board.
It’s going to be awfully tough to explain one day how a team never won with Albert Pujols, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.
The Patriots, according to reporters on the ground in Las Vegas, had a woeful joint practice with the Raiders on Tuesday. Here's a roundup of notable reaction to the session.
“He was the leader, the general, he was Lenny the Cool,” former Chiefs guard Ed Budde once said of his longtime teammate. “He never, ever got rattled on the football field.”
Justin Verlander was totally fine leaving with a no-hitter intact after six innings against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. “I like to go deep in games in the regular season, but I’d rather do it in the postseason or at least be fresh and strong for that," the Houston ace said. Verlander posted his major league-leading 16th win and the Astros beat the Minnesota Tuesday night in Carlos Correa’s return to Houston.
The former Bronco lasted just a month in Minnesota
Taking a look at the Tour Championship's starting-strokes history provides a glimpse into who could win this year.
What the latest roster moves involving PUP and NFI reserve lists mean for the Lions and the initial 53-man roster