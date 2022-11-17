HOF HC Jimmy Johnson on if Dak Prescott and Cowboys are good enough to make a Super Bowl run
HOF head coach Jimmy Johnson wakes up with "GMFB" and talks on if quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are good enough to make a Super Bowl run.
HOF head coach Jimmy Johnson wakes up with "GMFB" and talks on if quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are good enough to make a Super Bowl run.
Ten weeks down, eight weeks to go. Every game, every week, we’ll give you our picks. This week, MDS and I disagree on three games. Last week, we disagreed on two. I took the Vikings and the Steelers. Yes, my Minnesota pick was premised on Case Keenum playing quarterback. Sometimes, however, it’s better to be [more]
Jimmy Johnson won two Super Bowls as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and a national championship at Miami. The 79-year-old Johnson describes in “Swagger,” his memoir that released on Tuesday, how his addiction to football and winning caused him to never have a family dinner. Johnson now says his biggest win came when he stepped away from coaching to spend more time with his family.
Safety should represent some serious leverage for players in this grass vs. turf debate -- six stadiums use "slit film," which is under contention.
Four Patriots assistant named as future head coaching candidates.
The Saints have one of the NFL's most-expensive injured reserve lists. They currently rank seventh in salary tied up on IR, the PUP list, and other reserve lists:
Does Tom Brady have a few more decades in him? Julian Edelman had jokes after Tom Brady shared the trailer for his upcoming "80 for Brady" movie.
The Vikings are 8-1, but a home underdog this week.
Every time we get an update on Russell Wilson it somehow gets worse.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll and Lions head coach Dan Campbell will face off on Sunday, but it won’t be their first meeting. Daboll and Campbell previously worked together on the Dolphins’ staff, and this week Daboll told an entertaining story about their first meeting. Daboll said that when he was the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator [more]
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 11. The Vikings will beat the Cowboys while the Rams and Chargers will lose.
A massive blizzard remains in the forecast for Buffalo, and it could force Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills out of Orchard Park. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that several alternate locations are under consideration for the Week 11 game, including Detroit. That would make sense for two reasons. One, [more]
Five things to watch and a prediction for the Packers vs. Titans on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 11.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
NFL staying in contact with #Bills, #Browns regarding Sunday's game status with the anticipated snowfall:
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 11's top running back plays. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)
There have been many famous winter wonderland games through the years in the NFL, including some featuring the Buffalo Bills.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. breaks down Week 10’s flex play as we head into the final quarter of the fantasy football regular season. How did we get here? (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)
As the NFL keeps an eye on the weather in Buffalo, there is a chance the Browns vs. Bills could be moved to the Motor City