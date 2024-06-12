Hodgkinson defends European 800m title in Rome

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson successfully defended her 800m title with a dominant victory despite struggling with illness at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

The 22-year-old led throughout and held off her rivals in the closing stages to win in one minute 58.65 seconds.

Following her victory, the Olympic and two-time world silver medallist revealed she had become unwell a day earlier.

"Sometimes you’ve just got to find a way to win," Hodgkinson told BBC Sport.

"I wanted to go out and get a good time today but I'm happy with the win. I think I would have been disappointed if I didn’t try."

Slovakia's Gabriela Gajanova took silver in 1:58.79 and France's Anais Bourgoin was third in 1:59.30.

It is Hodgkinson's second major title following success in Munich two years ago and comes before she targets a first global title at Paris 2024.

With both a personal best and season's best time more than three seconds faster than anyone else in the final, she could hardly have lined up as a stronger favourite to defend her European crown.

While she did not win by the margin perhaps expected - having run a world-leading time of 1:55.78 to beat world champion Mary Moraa in Eugene this year - Hodgkinson always appeared in control as she collected the eighth major medal of an already stunning senior career, which only started in 2021.

The supremely talented Briton has been pushing the world's best since contesting her first major championships at the Tokyo Olympics.

Following that stunning breakthrough silver at those Games three years ago and successive world silvers since, Hodgkinson's eyes are now fixed on gold in Paris, where she is once again expected to battle Moraa and American Olympic champion Athing Mu for global supremacy.

Hodgkinson's victory lifted the British team to third in the medal table, with three golds and 12 medals in total, on the final night of action in the Italian capital.