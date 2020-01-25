Hodges carries E. Tennessee St. past Chattanooga 75-64

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Bo Hodges had a career-high 27 points as East Tennessee State topped Chattanooga 75-64 on Saturday.

Daivien Williamson had 15 points for East Tennessee State (18-3, 7-1 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Lucas N'Guessan added 12 points.

Ramon Vila had 17 points for the Mocs (13-8, 4-4). A.J. Caldwell added 17 points and seven rebounds.

East Tennessee State plays Mercer at home on Wednesday. Chattanooga takes on Samford on the road on Wednesday.

