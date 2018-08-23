Hodeg spoils Ackermann's home bid in reborn Tour of Germany

Bonn (AFP) - Alvaro Jose Hodeg pushed his wheel past Pascal Ackermann in the sprint to win the opening stage of the Tour of Germany in Bonn on Thursday.

With the stage race in his home country resuming after a 10-year hiatus, Ackermann, who rides for Bora-Handsgrohe, launched his bid for glory several hundred metres from the finish of the 157-kilometre ride from Koblenz.

Even though two great German sprinters 36-year old Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and 30-year-old Marcel Kittel (Katusha) are in the race, it was two youngsters who gave chase.

Hodeg, a 21-year-old Colombian who rides for Quick Step came late and did just enough to win in a photo finish.

Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain Merida), a 24-year-old Italian, was half a wheel back in third.

"I knew the best sprinters were here like Greipel and Kittel," Hodeg told Eurosport. "It was a great feeling to beat all these great sprinters."

Greipel finished sixth as Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas and runner-up Tom Dumoulin finished safely with the peloton.