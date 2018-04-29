Hockey Twitter reacts to NHL Draft Lottery results

(Screengrab via Sportsnet)

After the first round of Saturday’s NHL Draft Lottery, it was Ottawa and Arizona rounding out the top five, followed by Detroit, Vancouver, Chicago, New York (Rangers) and Edmonton at No. 10.

This left fans of the Canadiens, Sabres and Hurricanes — who moved up from the 11th spot — waiting until the second intermission of the Vegas-San Jose game to see if their club will have the fortune of landing the first overall pick.

It’s been 30 years since any of these teams picked first.

#NHLDraftLottery will see the Canadiens, Sabres or Hurricanes draft 1st overall. BUF's picked 1st twice (1970, 1987), MTL 5 times (1963, 1968-69, 1971, 1980) & CAR never before — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 29, 2018





When all was said and done, it was the Sabres who saw the odds fall in their favour and will get to draft a generational blueliner in Rasmus Dahlin, with the Hurricanes and Habs choosing second and third, respectively.

As one would expect in this beautiful, technological world we live in, Hockey Twitter — especially in Buffalo, Edmonton, Vancouver, Montreal and Ottawa — was buzzing after the results.





I can't remember the last time the #Sabres had a franchise defenseman. They just got one. This is not a drill. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 29, 2018

Story Continues









best weekend ever!! — Kim Pegula (@KimPegula) April 29, 2018





The #Sabres have to get Dahlin just so there's a chance of a pair of Rasmuses in the same pairing. Come on! Too enticing "The dueling Rasmuses!" — Michelle Sturino (@MichelleSturino) April 29, 2018









Watching Dahlin highlights…HOW is he a Defensemen with those moves?! #Sabres — James Krawczak (@jameskraw) April 29, 2018





With the first pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, the Buffalo #Sabres select… Josh Allen! — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) April 29, 2018





The Buffalo #Sabres get the top pick & Rasmus Dahlin. That changes the mood in that city drastically. Ryan O'Reilly & Chad Johnson were ripping the team's situation a couple of weeks ago. And now: they have the next great young talent in the #hockey world on their roster. — Randip Janda (@RandipJanda) April 29, 2018





The Oilers attempt to #MakeItFive fell short but, let’s be real — with four first overall picks since 2010, Edmonton was the last team that deserved to draft Dahlin.

Just remember that the Oilers won the greatest draft lottery in history #McDavid #MakeItFive — Coldplay_Oilers (@coldplay_oilers) April 28, 2018





At least Tambellini won draft lotteries #FIRECHIA #MakeitFive — Geoff caldwell (@Geoff_caldwell) April 28, 2018





Spinzone: Can't trade away a former 1st overall for peanuts if you dont draft 1st overall. #Chiarelli #Oilers pic.twitter.com/2MyJesjnGx — Nick Emanuelli (@NickEmanuelli) April 29, 2018





Come on NHL, you’re no fun. I wanted to see Twitter burn down with the #Oilers #MakeItFive — Shaun Bilyk (@stovernut83) April 28, 2018





Looking at the #NHLDraftLottery from 2008 to Present.

The #East have select 1st overall 6 times

The #Oilers have selected 1st overall 4 times

The rest of the #West have selected 1st overall 1 time — Devon Tufts – Midlife Crisis (@Ryudoz82) April 29, 2018





Picking 10th for #Oilers, must feel like a 2nd round pick for them #NHLDraftLottery — Darren Thibeau (@darrenthibeau) April 29, 2018





With the oilers not winning the draft lottery, we get to actually evaluate Kieth Gretzky’s drafting ability! I’m excited to see who he drafts. I’d pass on Dobson & Bouchard. You need to skate in the NHL first & foremost. — OEG (@OILCHEMIST) April 29, 2018





The Canucks have been the NHL’s lowliest squad since 2015, but haven’t selected any higher than 5th.

The Vancouver Canucks have been the worst team in the league over the past 3 years. They've had the 5th, 5th, and 7th picks to show for all of that losing. Woof. — Filipovic Forsberg (@DimFilipovic) April 28, 2018





Disappointment as the Canucks get 7th pick in lottery @NEWS1130 pic.twitter.com/4VYGutpDbg — Monika Gul (@MonikaGul) April 28, 2018









"For the 3rd straight year the Canucks fall in the draft." pic.twitter.com/OKa64FdkTs — Stewart Purvey (@Stewage71) April 28, 2018





A brief look at the draft lottery pros and cons for Canucks fans.

Pros:

-It wasn't EDM

-It wasn't CHI

-No "get out of jail free" card for mgmt

-Tkachuk either gets taken ahead or is a fine pick at 7

Cons:

-Unlikely they get an elite player

-NYI didn't win with CGY's pick — Jackson McDonald (@Johnny_Perogy) April 29, 2018





Right on cue, disappointment with the draft leads to attacks on Benning & Linden. No one would ever admit that they think management is responsible for our bad luck – that would be stupid – but boy does it sure look like people are blaming management for our bad luck. #Canucks — JossStick9441 (@JStick9441) April 29, 2018





Time to start stocking up before the NHL Draft Lottery #Canucks pic.twitter.com/SrhsKWmTzS — (@squampton) April 23, 2018





So: 1) Canucks still have a great chance at a good player

2) Canucks will never win anything ever because we're not allowed to have nice things

3) At least Edmonton didn't get first — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) April 28, 2018





The Canadiens moved up one spot to No. 3, and won’t get that young stud blue-liner that they really don’t deserve. Lot’s of forward talent to choose from, though.

BREAKING: Bergevin thinks his lottery pick has character issues. — Steve Dangle Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) April 28, 2018





Bergevin when he found out the #Habs made the Top 3 in the #NHLDraftLottery pic.twitter.com/jwbdXdCROF — John (@TheEagleDares) April 28, 2018





#Habs will get deeper on the wing. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 29, 2018





Dahlin

Svechnikov

Zadina#Habs get one of those. Then they have, like, 8 more picks in the top 100 — Alex Nyko (@AlexNyko) April 29, 2018





The #Habs had a higher chance of drafting 5-7 and actually managed to jump into the top 3. That's a win. Zadina is a great player. — Emmanuel (@iTheDeadPixel) April 29, 2018





A good weekend in #Habs land. Ducharme and the 3rd pick? Let’s head into the summer with positive vibes, draft Zadina, sign Tavares, and win a god damn Stanley Cup! Let’s gooooo! — Habarnac (@Habarnac) April 29, 2018





Remember when #Habs did the league a favor and took John Scott. Today we get repaid. — sanj (@sanman_11) April 29, 2018









For many Senators fans, including their GM, some hope remains despite dropping out of the Top 3. For others, however, the fix was in.

Sens' Dorion: "After watching the jubilation of the three guys I don't think we're going to be able to move to one, two or three, but we feel very fortunate to be picking No. 4 … we feel that pick will be important to our franchise" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 29, 2018





Brady Tkachuk on Logan Browns wing wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. #Sens #Positives — Andrew (@Raptor1165) April 29, 2018





No complaints here with #sens drafting 4th. Don’t forget Sens were able to draft Karlsson at 15th overall in 2008 — Boyler (@Boyler33) April 29, 2018





DRAFT IS FIXED BY BETTMAN AND SIDEKICK DALY not lottery or we would see the balls drop ? Not them just come on and tell us as Daly smiles when he announced @Senators #4 ? Between Bettman & Melnyk our team is destined to fail for years to come ? Sad day for #SENS fans‍♂️ — Charles Barber (@bubbabarber77) April 29, 2018





Melnyk probably already on the phone with the police to start an investigation lol #Sens — vincent borsellino (@vintage831) April 29, 2018





If I was @MelnykEugene I would be so mad. The fix is in!!! If it were me I would sell. Melnyk should tell NHL to shove it and sell! #sens screw job! — Kevtastic! (@roysrants) April 29, 2018









Oh, and there was this — I respect the optimism, but damn.

We have a winner for the brand new Dahlin jersey from tonight’s Sens draft party draw. Congrats Mario Stepa pic.twitter.com/fH9S6bVuMk — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) April 28, 2018





More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports: