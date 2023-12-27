Hockey transfer portal action begins long before you may think

Dec. 27—GRAND FORKS — The NCAA men's hockey transfer portal opened for non-graduates on March 20 last spring.

More than 50 players entered on the first day alone. By the week's end, more than 100 were in the portal.

But that's not when the recruiting process started for a lot of them.

Pre-portal work is becoming prevalent with third parties. Oftentimes agents, advisors or family friends are lining up potential destinations for their players long before their name ever appears in the transfer portal.

In some cases, players already know where they're going to commit before they enter the transfer portal.

"You'll call a kid and it's like, 'Hey, how's it going?'" Colorado College coach Kris Mayotte said. "Then, the next day, they're committed somewhere. It's like, 'You went in... yesterday.' It's pretty obvious what's going on."

Schools cannot have direct contact with players on other teams, which is where the agents and third parties come in.

The most common method of operation is this: A player will inform his agent he's unhappy with his current situation. The agent, in turn, calls a bunch of programs and asks if they'd be interested in this particular player if he hit the portal. The agent then reports back to the player what his options will look like. Then, the player decides whether or not to jump in the portal.

It's so prevalent that one coach told the Herald: "If you see a top player go in the portal and you haven't gotten a call on him yet, you're out."

This process starts as early as January with some players, the Herald confirmed with multiple sources. Those players were a part of playoff pushes last season, while simultaneously shopping their next location through their agents.

"They're the puppeteers," Miami coach Chris Bergeron said. "They're doing everything. Unfortunately, I think the portal is starting in January. It's happening. That's through the agent and not the kid. I don't think people are going to the kid in January. I think people are going through the agent, or the agent is going to other schools and saying, 'Johnny's not happy at A.'

"It's happening in January, not April. I think (agents) are playing a huge role and I'll leave it at that."

There are different types of players who enter the transfer portal.

Some of them don't have the option to return to their school. They're either getting cut or they're seniors who only have their free COVID-impacted season left. Teams almost never allow everyone to play a fifth year, because they need to clear scholarship space for freshmen to come. So, they go into the portal.

Of the 222 players who transferred into Division-I schools last season, 42.3 percent only had their COVID-impacted season left.

Some players who enter the portal aren't playing and are looking to drop down to a school where they'll see more playing time.

The ones who get the most attention in the media are the third type — ones who have excelled and are looking to move to a more prominent school. These are the ones where pre-portal work is happening with the highest frequency.

"Almost everyone goes in (to the portal) knowing that they have something waiting — at least the kids that are choosing to go in," Mayotte said. "If a team puts someone in, that's a completely different story. That's where it might be open and there might actually be a recruiting process. But when the kid decides to go in, he's not walking away from a scholarship just to see what's out there."

Western Michigan was active in the portal last summer, bringing in four players, including three NHL Draft picks.

"There are several categories of transfers," Western Michigan coach Pat Ferschweiler said. "There's the guy who goes in who already has his place through his agent. We weren't in on any of those guys. Our transfers were guys who went into the portal with somewhat openness. I don't think they're open to 64 teams. But they're open to a category of teams. Then, we had to win a recruiting battle. That's where we got into the portal.

"Yes, the agents are involved. 'Would you be interested in him?' Those kinds of things. And they're able to be involved. It's beneficial to us and beneficial to the kid to see what opportunities are out there. I would say the top players already have a destination before they go in. I won't bring up names, but yes, the second the name hit the portal, I contact the players and they said they already had a place to play."

Denver was the only team of the three Western-based leagues — the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, Big Ten and Central Collegiate Hockey Association — that did not add a transfer last summer. But Pioneers coach David Carle said he did receive calls from third parties floating players who could go into the portal.

"Our phone rings a lot, asking, 'Hey, would you be interested in so-and-so? Would you be interested in this type of player?'" Carle said. "We chose not to recruit anybody out of the portal. We didn't get involved with anyone and attempt to recruit them, but every year is different."

There also are instances where teams seek out players through agents.

If a team needs a center, it might scour college hockey rosters and pick out 10 intriguing players. Then, the team will contact the agents of those 10 players to gauge the interest on whether the player would considering transferring to their program. The agent then has to decide whether to bring the offer to the player or not.

Some of the behind-the-scenes deals have caused animosity between coaching staffs.

At last spring's national meetings in Naples, Fla., the staffs of St. Thomas and Michigan had a heated exchange about the Wolverines nabbing Tommies forward Josh Eernisse out of the portal.

"You don't want to have the deals that are done before a kid goes into the portal," St. Cloud State coach Brett Larson said. "It's not right for the program you're playing in. It's not right for anybody, really. I do hope once the fifth year is done, the portal is going to cool down and it won't be quite as hot as it is right now."

Larson said it's not just agents who are involved in floating players to schools before they go in the portal.

"You can also run into situations where it's a friend he had growing up who plays on another team," Larson said. "How are you going to stop that? There are some things that have to get ironed out as we stay in this age of the portal and that's one of them — those behind-the-scenes deals that are done before kids go in the portal."

The number of players entering the transfer portal figures to drop by nearly 40 percent beginning in 2025, when players who get the extra COVID-impacted year are all gone.

But transfers will still likely play a major role in shaping college hockey's top teams.

The last team to win an NCAA national title without a transfer on the roster was 2016 North Dakota. The last team to win a national title without a transfer playing a central role was 2017 Denver.

Coaches know there's a chance they could put their teams over the top by getting the right transfer.

Quinnipiac won the NCAA national title last spring. Its leading scorer was Collin Graf, a player it nabbed out of the portal the summer before. Graf scored the game-tying goal in the national title game, sending it to overtime.

"You're almost a GM now as much as you're a coach," Omaha coach Mike Gabinet said. "It doubles the workload. I don't know if it's what we all signed up for, but it's the reality of the current environment. Nowadays, you're not just watching available guys, you have to have a good understanding of everybody, because you don't know who is going to be in the portal at any given time. It definitely has expanded your scope of knowledge."

And success in the portal today often requires not only scouting players and checking on their off-the-ice character, it often involves relationships with agents, too.

"That's part of it and it's never going to go away," UND coach Brad Berry said. "It's a situation where you have to follow the rules. Once someone hits the portal, you have to try to do as much work as you can to find out if he can help your program and what kind of person he is. Any time you bring somebody into your group, you want to be assured they're good players — you can see that on video — but are they also good people?"