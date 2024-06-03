Hockey Town USA? It's in Florida where Panthers, Lightning are Stanley Cup Finals regulars

When the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers entered the National Hockey League in the 1990s, purists of the sport across Canada and in colder sites in North America were shocked.

The only icing Floridians knew about was the cold stuff in their drinks. When Sunshine State residents thought of hockey pucks, they heard Don Rickles tossing out one of his insults. There were thousands of tennis courts for every indoor hockey rink around the state.

When the Lightning and Panthers started winning playoff games - and even hoisting the Stanley Cup - hockey aficionados were aghast. Is nothing sacred?

Not sure what those who live in climates where summer makes a brief appearance stand these days, but they can't be too happy with the fact that the Stanley Cup Playoffs have run through Florida THE LAST FIVE YEARS.

Jun 1, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) is congratulated by defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) following a close-out victory against the New York Rangers in game six of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Have the Lightning, Panthers ever won a Stanley Cup?

Florida has appeared in two previous Stanley Cup Finals - winning neither.

However, Tampa Bay has won 3 Stanley Cups, the first coming during the 2003-04 season when the Lightning defeated the Calgary Flames in 7 games. They also won in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Starting with the Bolts' appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2020, either Tampa Bay or Florida have played for Lord Stanley's trophy in the postseason. Here are the cold, hard facts:

2019-20: Lightning vs. Stars, Stanley Cup champions

Apr 29, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers shake hands following game five of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. The Panther won the series 4-1 and advance to the second round. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay defeated Dallas in six games to win its second NHL championship.

2020-21: Lightning vs. Canadiens, Stanley Cup champions

Tampa Bay defeated Montreal in five games.

2021-22: Lightning vs. Avalanche, Stanley Cup runner-up

Denver defeated Tampa Bay in six games for its first NHL championship.

2022-23: Florida vs. Las Vegas, Stanley Cup runner-up

Las Vegas won its first NHL championship, defeating Florida in five games.

2023-24: Florida vs. Edmonton, TBD

