Hockey star Boone Jenner shares his son has passed away: ‘A pain like no other’

Boone Jenner, a beloved center for the Columbus Blue Jackets, has shared devastating news with the world.

On April 3, Boone and his wife, Maggie, shared a photo of a stone with two footprints embedded in the middle. Those footprints belong to his son, Dawson.

Boone and Maggie revealed they “are at a loss for words,” calling it “a pain like no other.”

Dawson, their son, “was stillborn on March 31st, 2024.”

“While this pain is like nothing we’ve experienced before, it’s also shown us the immense love we have to give,” their statement continued. “As heartbroken as we are, we are incredibly grateful to be his parents and look forward to holding him again one day in heaven.”

Boone and Maggie concluded with a note of thanks, saying they “feel blessed for the outpouring of love and support from our family and friends.” They ask for privacy as they continue to “navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Maggie and Boone announced they were expecting a “lil babe” in December 2023. Dawson’s due date was May 2024.

The comments section of their heartbreaking post revealed condolences from people far and wide. It was also filled with fellow parents who have endured similar loss before.

“Maggie and Boone - I lost my son, CJ, at 31 weeks,” one commenter said. “I am so so sorry that y’all know this pain. If you ever need to chat or need any resources - please let me know.”

“I am so sorry. My daughter Lydia would be ten this year but was stillborn unexpectedly just weeks before we planned to bring her home,” another commenter wrote. “We work to prevent stillbirth, and honor all babies gone too soon, specifically in Columbus and all of Ohio. You’re right that the pain is like no other. Sending love.”

Another commenter also let Maggie and Boone know her inbox is always open.

“The sweetest little feet. Sending you and your families love and strength. It’s been 8 years for us grieving and missing our middle son, Owen. It took 5 to find out why he died and I’m still learning more. I hope that you are getting all the support you need but please know my DM’s are open and I’m always happy to talk to anyone who needs help getting through this. It’s a lifelong journey. You will always be parents to Dawson.”