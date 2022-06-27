Hockey referee speaks after assault from player
A local hockey referee is speaking out following injuries he sustained from a player during a recent game.
A local hockey referee is speaking out following injuries he sustained from a player during a recent game.
Chelsea have opened talks with Manchester City over the prospect of a double move for Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake.
Should we write off their season because of their COVID issues? Or did the Islanders' problems run much deeper than that? (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
"Bring that energy and bring that juice — that’s what we need," Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said of the support Avs fans gave this season.
Raducanu defeated Alison Van Uytvanck while Murray saw off James Duckworth.
Chase Elliott's Nashville win could make an impact in the playoffs with how tight the field is. Kevin Harvick's pit crew meets challenge after changes.
A funeral will be held Wednesday in New Jersey for Tony Siragusa, a former Baltimore Ravens player and Super Bowl champion who died last week at 55.
The Houston Texans had been told that their former quarterback Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions, but instead of trying to stop him, the team provided him with resources to enable his actions and “turned a blind eye” to his behavior, according to a lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the team was filed in Houston by one of the 24 women who had previously sued Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct when he played for the Texans. Last week, the women’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, announced 20 of the 24 lawsuits have been settled.
O'Gorman's Alea Hardie and De Smet's Kalen Garry took home the Athlete of the Year Awards at the South Dakota Sports Awards Monday. See who else won awards.
Former Penn State QB target turned down $11 million NIL deal but is still getting massive NIL deal at Miami
Aaron Judge belted a walk-off three-run home run to lead the Yankees to a come-from-behind 6-3 win over the Astros in extra innings
Who is the real Mac Jones? Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith summed up his quarterback's personality with a great quote.
Denver-based Colorado Avalanche have won the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup, defeating Tampa Bay Lightning with a 4:2 score in the finals.
The Los Angeles Angels found out they'll pay a hefty price in suspensions for Sunday's big brawl with Seattle. Taylor Ward hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning Monday night and the Angels rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox. “It feels really nice,” said Brandon Marsh, who had three hits and a sliding catch in the sixth inning to rob Luis Robert of at least a single.
A look at the top 30 players available in 2022 NBA free agency.
The first LIV Golf event in the United States will take place later this week in Oregon.
For the second straight night, Seattle manager Scott Servais was not going to let Mike Trout make an impact with runners on base. The ninth-inning decision worked, but it might result in some bad blood for awhile between the Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.
It's a party across Denver after the Colorado Avalanche hoisted the Stanley Cup.
STORY: The race will start with a 13km individual time trial in Copenhagen before the second stage takes the peloton over the 18km Great Belt bridge. The third and final stage in Denmark will see riders cover 182km between Vejle and Sonderborg.Excitement is high in Copenhagen, a city where cycling is very popular, and Denmark will become the 10th country to hold a Tour de France Grand Depart."I think it is going to be really, really awesome," said cycling fan Max Hellen-Hegelund."It's going to be great weather, it's going to be awesome that the Tour de France finally arrives in Copenhagen and the rest of Denmark of course."The 109th edition of the race will continue through France, ending in Paris on July 24.
Willson Contreras hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning and the Chicago Cubs overcame a five-run deficit to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5.
Why, it's only the 109th edition of the Tour de France, one of the three grand tours, the others being the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España.