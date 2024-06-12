Hockey games will soon come to the Capital City

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sports fans and hockey enthusiasts should mark their calendars, because hockey games will soon be in the Capital City.

Stormont Vail Events Center announced in a press release it will be hosting four neutral site hockey games starting in 2025. This comes as the event center partners with the Federal Prospect Hockey League (FPHL).

The collaboration between the hockey league and event center marks a “significant milestone” for both parties involved.

“We are proud to bring four Federal Prospect Hockey League neutral site games to market and have professional hockey return to the facility in 2025, Kellen Seitz, General Manager of Stormont Vail Events Center for Oak View Group said. “These games will bring a great piece of athletic entertainment to the community and showcase Stormont Vail Events Center as a premier facility for two weekends this coming January. We are certainly looking forward to the coming FPHL season and can’t wait to share in the excitement with the community.”

Judge gives Shawnee County taxpayer thief 10 days

“We extend an open invitation to the local fans to join us in supporting these neutral site hockey games at the Stormont Vail Events Center, as we aspire to further integrate hockey into the Topeka community,” Barry Soskin, owner of the Port Huron Prowlers said.

The hockey games are scheduled to be at the Stormont Vail Events Center for Jan. 24-25, 2025 and Jan. 31- Feb. 1, 2025, according to the release. More information about ticket details, team information and games times will be released soon.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.