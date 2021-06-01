  • Oops!
Hockey fans roast Leafs after stunning series loss to Canadiens

Kyle Cantlon
·Editor
·4 min read
The Toronto Maple Leafs' cursed fanbase was dealt yet another sharp, excruciating blow with a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night, and the Internet was predictably out in full force, ready to twist that knife as slowly and painfully as possible.

And Leafs fans were more than ready to take it, too.

Toronto is currently trudging through one of the worst runs in hockey — and all of pro sports — failing to win even a single playoff series since 2004. Currently rocking the NHL's longest championship drought at 54 years and mired in a nine-game losing streak in potential series-clinching games, Toronto has been ousted in the opening round in each of the last five postseasons, with four of those series Ls coming in heartbreaking fashion: two straight Game 7 losses to Boston, Game 5 to Columbus in the bubble last year, and now Game 7 to the Habs.

Maple Leafs fans and haters alike took to Hockey Twitter in droves following the Canadiens&#39; Game 7 win on Monday. (Yahoo Sports Canada)
Though there's very little chance you can hurt Leafs fans even a little bit after the garbage they've been put through over the last like 900 years, but that certainly wasn't going to stop the Internet masses from trying, of course. 

Noted Bruins diehard Bill Burr got the party started, blasting both the Leafs and Cleveland Browns in one fell swoop.

Toronto's Game 7 loss also laid the foundation for fans across the league to shred Toronto's progressive, analytical philosophy, which has yielded absolutely zero team playoff success so far. 

A good, clean, general shredding via media and fans from markets across the league was certainly in order, too.

The Maple Leafs' two marquee forwards, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, struggled mightily in the series, posting just one goal between them over the seven-game series. So yeah, you guessed it, they got obliterated online, too.

An annual tradition like none other — the Internet's post-mortem roast of hockey's most widely beloved and passionately hated franchise.

