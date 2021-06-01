Hockey fans roast Leafs after stunning series loss to Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs' cursed fanbase was dealt yet another sharp, excruciating blow with a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night, and the Internet was predictably out in full force, ready to twist that knife as slowly and painfully as possible.

And Leafs fans were more than ready to take it, too.

Toronto is currently trudging through one of the worst runs in hockey — and all of pro sports — failing to win even a single playoff series since 2004. Currently rocking the NHL's longest championship drought at 54 years and mired in a nine-game losing streak in potential series-clinching games, Toronto has been ousted in the opening round in each of the last five postseasons, with four of those series Ls coming in heartbreaking fashion: two straight Game 7 losses to Boston, Game 5 to Columbus in the bubble last year, and now Game 7 to the Habs.

Maple Leafs fans and haters alike took to Hockey Twitter in droves following the Canadiens' Game 7 win on Monday. (Yahoo Sports Canada)

Though there's very little chance you can hurt Leafs fans even a little bit after the garbage they've been put through over the last like 900 years, but that certainly wasn't going to stop the Internet masses from trying, of course.

Noted Bruins diehard Bill Burr got the party started, blasting both the Leafs and Cleveland Browns in one fell swoop.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team that can make Cleveland Brown fans feel lucky. — Bill Burr (@billburr) June 1, 2021

Toronto's Game 7 loss also laid the foundation for fans across the league to shred Toronto's progressive, analytical philosophy, which has yielded absolutely zero team playoff success so far.

Leafs fans do not despair. I just ran extensive statistical modeling and the Leafs will go 82-0 next year. — Matt Kassian (@kassassination) June 1, 2021

THIS JUST IN: Our model now shows the Montreal Canadiens as “slightly favored” in their first round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. pic.twitter.com/tsqfahMS8T — TheAthletic Pitchbot (Post-New York Times Merger) (@NYTAthleticLede) June 1, 2021

A good, clean, general shredding via media and fans from markets across the league was certainly in order, too.

IT IS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS SLANDER HOURS FOLKS



LETS GET AFTER IT pic.twitter.com/vZqaideO3j — Andrew (@based_shesty) June 1, 2021

The Thrashers and Leafs have advanced to the second round the same number of times since 2004 — Atlanta Thrashers (@NotThrashers) June 1, 2021

This is an annual favorite to get everyone fired up pic.twitter.com/KkZrcCaXwe — Rich Zagon (@RichZagon1) June 1, 2021

The @NHLJets have won 3 more playoff series than the @MapleLeafs since 2004 and they didn’t even exist until 2011. — Scott Kehler (@scottdkehler) June 1, 2021

Stanley Cup titles in Expansion Era:



Canadiens (10)

Oilers, Penguins (5)

Islanders, Red Wings (4)

Blackhawks, Bruins, Devils (3)

Avalanche, Flyers, Kings, Lightning (2)

Blues, Capitals, Ducks, Flames, Hurricanes, Rangers, Stars (1)



Not receiving votes: Maple Leafs — Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) June 1, 2021

HEY KK...

HOW OLD WERE YOU THE LAST TIME THE TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS WON A PLAYOFF ROUND???#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/fwN8pT6mzp — x- Florence Normand (@Florence_1553) June 1, 2021

Maple Leafs when they see a Game 7 pic.twitter.com/1QwDDFoSvV — Bally Sports (@BallySports) June 1, 2021

Why is the entire 2021 Toronto maple leafs calling me pic.twitter.com/HgptZVyxJx — zach (@spookboi11) June 1, 2021

Last time #MapleLeafs won a playoff series was 2004... that means no Leafs fan has ever been able to watch their second round playoff series in HD...or post about it on Facebook... or check their scores on an iPhone.



It's a good day!#GoHabsGo — Dave Turnbull (@TurnbullDave) June 1, 2021

The Maple Leafs' two marquee forwards, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, struggled mightily in the series, posting just one goal between them over the seven-game series. So yeah, you guessed it, they got obliterated online, too.

4. When you’re getting $10 million a piece like Matthews and Marner; as Jack Dempsy said to him movie star wife “it’s tough to get up at 5:00am and run in silk shorts.” But what surprised me in the 7th game there was no fire, it was like a regular season game. — Don Cherry (@CoachsCornerDC) June 1, 2021

Me looking for Marner and Matthews in this series.....#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/q1vMWPQCeR — Soon to be Sparky (@cloudreggie) May 30, 2021

MISSING



Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews

Last seen May 14th

Allegedly stole $10m and $11m respectively from the leafs



If found, do not call us, we don't want them pic.twitter.com/Qdb4S9aPZl — FBI Canada (@DecapApple) June 1, 2021

MacKinnon had more goals last night than Matthews and Marner combined in a 7-game series pic.twitter.com/AAo3DD9RVt — Fitz (@FitzGSN_) June 1, 2021

An annual tradition like none other — the Internet's post-mortem roast of hockey's most widely beloved and passionately hated franchise.

