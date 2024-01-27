Hockey fans keeping the ‘Jared Goff’ chants loud and proud

One of the coolest moments of the Detroit Lions playoff run this year was the “Ja-red Go-ff” chant in Ford Field ahead of the team’s win over Goff’s old team, the Los Angeles Rams. It was a great show of support for the Detroit quarterback.

That support keeps going loud and proud all over Michigan. The same chant broke out at Little Caesar’s arena for recent Red Wings and Pistons games. Now it’s spreading.

On Friday night, the Goff chants were loudly heard at the University of Michigan hockey game in Ann Arbor. They were also raucous at the Grand Rapids Griffins game, the top minor league affiliate of the Red Wings.

Chants of “Jared Goff” at Yost Ice Arena tonight. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/S4Ypeg6Fmn — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) January 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire