HOCKEY: Dashers starting fast to get ready for season

Jun. 6—DANVILLE — After last week's announcement that they will be back in action this season, the Danville Dashers have been going at full speed.

With the next Federal Professional Hockey League season starting in October, the team have been on the go and will be until the first puck drops at David S. Palmer Arena this upcoming season.

"We are working in double time," Dashers General Manager Diane Short said. "In the past I would have started working on next season in January or February. Now I am starting in June. (Dashers head coach AJ Tesoriero) and I have moved into the office and putting a game plan together in talking to our former sponsors and former season ticket holders and it is crunch time for us and AJ is at work building a team."

While the agreement was sent to Dashers owner Barry Soskin in March, the deal was not finalized until last week.

"What they did was to work with us and then the owner and the arena needed to work out the details," Short said. "Barry wants to make sure it was a win-win situation for both parties, as well as the arena, so there were some fine-tuning of the contract."

Other than the Danville Pickup Hockey League's five games this past season, the ice at the arena has been silent for games since the end of the Vermilion County Bobcats.

"I think we are pleased that hockey is back and the fans are excited and are anxious to have a team back. I know everyone is feverishly working on getting things together," Arena General Manager Teri Gaffney said. "We have to have the arena ready and in good shape. The guys are working on the boards and they should be ready when we lay the ice down in August."

While the preparations at the arena are going on, the look for players and sponsors are underway. Short said a start for players should come soon.

"The league season is over and they will be hold a draft soon with the other team," Short said. "So AJ can pick up some players, but I know he is in contact with players in colleges as well. He's been excited even before the announcement in coming up with a plan. He live in Covington and he stayed around and he's a natural fit to coach us."

Short also said she wants to continue the community service that the Dashers were known for.

"That was a big thing for me to stay active in the community and go visit schools and different charities," Short said. "But I do have other things I would like to work on. I do have specialty nights that I want to plan for.

"We will be working with sponsors because that is how we survive and we will be announcing ticket sales soon and have a meet and greet with AJ so fans come out and meet him and what he's looking for in a team."

That meet and greet will be on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Arena, along with the reveal of the new logo.

Gaffney said that with the Dashers back in the arena, she is looking forward to the future as the season begins.

"All I can do is not look at the past and go forward like I know Barry, Diane and AJ are doing," Gaffney said. "They have a coach they are going to love. You feel his excitement... he is happy to be here and that's nice.

"Our concession manager is looking at some new ideas for the upcoming season to excite everyone and my bar manager will follow suit So we are happy that hockey is back and it is a great time for the arena."