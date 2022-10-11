Hockey broadcaster Ray Ferraro departs TSN after 14 years
It’s the end of an era in Canadian sports broadcasting.
After 14 years with TSN, Ray Ferraro has announced he will step away from calling games for the network.
1/2 Want to thank @TSN_Sports for an unforgettable 14 years. I needed to find some balance in my life – I’m giving up some work to spend more time with my 4 boys, 2 grandkids and of course Cammi. Looking fwd to yr 2 on @ESPN and hope to pop on once in a while here in the future
— Ray Ferraro (@rayferrarotsn) October 11, 2022
The longtime colour voice of the NHL and international hockey events on TSN, alongside play-by-play partner Gord Miller, shared that he will continue to call games south of the border for ESPN.
It is also unclear if Ferraro will remain with TSN in other roles, including serving as one-half of the Ray and Dregs podcast alongside Darren Dreger.
The decision by Ferraro, while surprising, is , and his hopes to spend more time with family. Just last year, Ferraro stepped away from making regular appearances on TSN 1050’s prime-time program Overdrive, while also streamlining his NHL broadcasting schedule, only covering Maple Leafs regional games last season.
Ferraro’s time on the Canadian airwaves has been packed to the brim with iconic moments, perhaps none more so than his impassioned call of Patrik Stefan’s infamous blunder.
Other highlights include , losing his cup of joe in a and more recently, that have left Leafs fans chuckling.
Colleagues and fans, meanwhile, had nothing but praise and admiration for the iconic colour commentator on Twitter.
There are too many funny stories to re-tell, but this is one of my favourites: for 5 years Ray and I spent a month together at the World Championship. One year, after we got back, we were on the phone when @CammiGranato asked “What could you two possibly have left to talk about?” https://t.co/bNIfD7jqfA
— Gord Miller 🌻 (@GMillerTSN) October 11, 2022
Lengendary run, it was a pleasure hearing you cover Leafs games, all the best!
— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 11, 2022
There's no one better, Ray! We've been spoiled having you on so many platforms. Excited for our Year 2!
— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 11, 2022
who is going to moan live on broadcast after Matthews scores more dirt nasty goals if ray ferraro is gone?
— Editor in J (@Account4hockey) October 11, 2022
Bruh first we lose Martina and now Ray Ferraro on TSN? pic.twitter.com/fXSuXhtwM1
— Offseason Italian Papi (@GustavHerwitz) October 11, 2022
For those of us north of the border itching to hear Ray’s dulcet tones, you won’t have to wait long. With the NHL season opening tonight on North American soil, from MSG, with puck drop set for 7:30 ET.
