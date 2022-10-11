Hockey broadcaster Ray Ferraro departs TSN after 14 years

Ray Ferraro will continue to call games for ESPN after 14 years with TSN. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s the end of an era in Canadian sports broadcasting.

After 14 years with TSN, Ray Ferraro has announced he will step away from calling games for the network.

1/2 Want to thank @TSN_Sports for an unforgettable 14 years. I needed to find some balance in my life – I’m giving up some work to spend more time with my 4 boys, 2 grandkids and of course Cammi. Looking fwd to yr 2 on @ESPN and hope to pop on once in a while here in the future — Ray Ferraro (@rayferrarotsn) October 11, 2022

The longtime colour voice of the NHL and international hockey events on TSN, alongside play-by-play partner Gord Miller, shared that he will continue to call games south of the border for ESPN.

It is also unclear if Ferraro will remain with TSN in other roles, including serving as one-half of the Ray and Dregs podcast alongside Darren Dreger.

The decision by Ferraro, while surprising, is in line with much of what he’s said about his future over the past number of years , and his hopes to spend more time with family. Just last year, Ferraro stepped away from making regular appearances on TSN 1050’s prime-time program Overdrive, while also streamlining his NHL broadcasting schedule, only covering Maple Leafs regional games last season.

Ferraro’s time on the Canadian airwaves has been packed to the brim with iconic moments, perhaps none more so than his impassioned call of Patrik Stefan’s infamous blunder.

Other highlights include interviewing his own son during an intermission in 2015 , losing his cup of joe in a close collision between the benches in 2014, and more recently, his countless on-air moans during Maple Leafs games that have left Leafs fans chuckling.

Colleagues and fans, meanwhile, had nothing but praise and admiration for the iconic colour commentator on Twitter.

There are too many funny stories to re-tell, but this is one of my favourites: for 5 years Ray and I spent a month together at the World Championship. One year, after we got back, we were on the phone when @CammiGranato asked “What could you two possibly have left to talk about?” https://t.co/bNIfD7jqfA — Gord Miller 🌻 (@GMillerTSN) October 11, 2022

Lengendary run, it was a pleasure hearing you cover Leafs games, all the best! — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 11, 2022

There's no one better, Ray! We've been spoiled having you on so many platforms. Excited for our Year 2! — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 11, 2022

who is going to moan live on broadcast after Matthews scores more dirt nasty goals if ray ferraro is gone? — Editor in J (@Account4hockey) October 11, 2022

Bruh first we lose Martina and now Ray Ferraro on TSN? pic.twitter.com/fXSuXhtwM1 — Offseason Italian Papi (@GustavHerwitz) October 11, 2022

For those of us north of the border itching to hear Ray’s dulcet tones, you won’t have to wait long. With the NHL season opening tonight on North American soil, Ferraro will be part of ESPN’s coverage of the Rangers and Lightning from MSG, with puck drop set for 7:30 ET.

