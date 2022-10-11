Hockey broadcaster Ray Ferraro departs TSN after 14 years

Jori Negin-Shecter
·Writer
·3 min read
Ray Ferraro will continue to call games for ESPN after 14 years with TSN. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Ray Ferraro will continue to call games for ESPN after 14 years with TSN. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s the end of an era in Canadian sports broadcasting.

After 14 years with TSN, Ray Ferraro has announced he will step away from calling games for the network.

The longtime colour voice of the NHL and international hockey events on TSN, alongside play-by-play partner Gord Miller, shared that he will continue to call games south of the border for ESPN.

It is also unclear if Ferraro will remain with TSN in other roles, including serving as one-half of the Ray and Dregs podcast alongside Darren Dreger.

The decision by Ferraro, while surprising, is in line with much of what he’s said about his future over the past number of years, and his hopes to spend more time with family. Just last year, Ferraro stepped away from making regular appearances on TSN 1050’s prime-time program Overdrive, while also streamlining his NHL broadcasting schedule, only covering Maple Leafs regional games last season.

Ferraro’s time on the Canadian airwaves has been packed to the brim with iconic moments, perhaps none more so than his impassioned call of Patrik Stefan’s infamous blunder.

Other highlights include interviewing his own son during an intermission in 2015, losing his cup of joe in a close collision between the benches in 2014, and more recently, his countless on-air moans during Maple Leafs games that have left Leafs fans chuckling.

Colleagues and fans, meanwhile, had nothing but praise and admiration for the iconic colour commentator on Twitter.

For those of us north of the border itching to hear Ray’s dulcet tones, you won’t have to wait long. With the NHL season opening tonight on North American soil, Ferraro will be part of ESPN’s coverage of the Rangers and Lightning from MSG, with puck drop set for 7:30 ET.

More from Yahoo Sports

Recommended Stories